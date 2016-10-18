About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Welcome

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Course 3 Lecture series

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min)
2 hours to complete

Terminology/Cheat Sheet (Beginner)

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

GPIO Programming

3 hours to complete
33 videos (Total 87 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Amplifier Build

2 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Stepper Motors

1 hour to complete
16 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

LED Block

2 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Infrared Sensors

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNET OF THINGS: SENSING AND ACTUATION FROM DEVICES

