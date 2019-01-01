Profile

    Dr. Ganz Chockalingam is a Principal Engineer at the Qualcomm Institute, UC, San Diego. He obtained his PhD in Electrical & Computer Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1995. He then joined the Scientific Research Laboratory of the Ford Motor Company. At Ford, he worked on in-vehicle software architecture for next generation infotainment systems. In 1998 he co-founded Coolsync Inc., a single sign-on password synchronization service for the web. In 2000, he joined Wingcast, a Qualcomm-Ford joint venture. At Wingcast, he worked on the research and development of next generation wireless telematics applications for the Wingcast Service Delivery Network. He joined Calit2-UCSD in 2002 as a Principal Development Engineer. At Calit2, he has been leading the research and development mobile applications for various smartphone platforms. The applications range from various domains such as health monitoring, telematics and various medical applications. Dr. Chockalingam has numerous publications in IEEE journals and has served as a reviewer for the IEEE transactions on Automatic Control.

    Internet of Things: Communication Technologies

    Internet of Things: Sensing and Actuation From Devices

    Internet of Things V2: DragonBoard™ bring up and community ecosystem

    Internet of Things V2: Setting up and Using Cloud Services

    Internet of Things Capstone V2: Build a Mobile Surveillance System

    Internet of Things: Multimedia Technologies

    Internet of Things: Setting Up Your DragonBoard™ Development Platform

    Internet of Things: How did we get here?

    Internet of Things Capstone: Build a Mobile Surveillance System

