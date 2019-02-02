About this Course

4,571 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Introduction

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
1 hour to complete

Terminology/Cheat Sheet (Beginner)

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

VOIP in a Nutshell

1 hour to complete
17 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Codecs

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Make your own VoIP application

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTERNET OF THINGS: COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder