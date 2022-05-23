About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course requires having taken the previous course: IoT Devices.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Internet
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Wireless
  • Front And Back Ends
Course 2 of 4 in the
Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course requires having taken the previous course: IoT Devices.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1: Course Overview and Introduction to Radio Frequency Protocols

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 97 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - Protocols: Media Access Protocol

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 106 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 - Protocols: Mesh Routing

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 147 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 - Protocols: Service Discovery

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization

Hands-on Internet of Things

