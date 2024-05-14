Enroll in "Introduction to Internet of Things," a meticulously curated course by the eminent faculty of IIT Bombay in conjunction with TIH Foundation for IoT & IoE. This comprehensive course, spanning four modules, equips learners with foundational knowledge and skills essential to navigate the dynamic landscape of IoT.
Introduction to Internet of Things
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Recall the core principles and characteristics of the Internet of Things (IoT) discussed in the course lectures and materials.
Explain the various applications and domain areas of IoT, including home automation, by synthesizing information from the course modules.
Implement knowledge of IoT components, networking protocols, and data analysis methodologies to solve IoT-related problems.
Evaluate the challenges and design goals associated with IoT architecture and implementation, and propose strategies to address them effectively.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
17 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Led by Prof. Rajbabu Velmurugan, in the "Internet of Things (IoT): An Introduction" module, learners will embark on a comprehensive journey into the fundamentals of IoT. Lesson 1 delves into the very essence of IoT, exploring its applications and distinct characteristics. Progressing to Lesson 2, participants will uncover the diverse models and components of IoT, enriched with real-world examples like home automation. Concluding with Lesson 3, the module offers an in-depth analysis of IoT architecture and its design goals, ensuring a holistic understanding of the subject. With a well-curated blend of videos and insights, this module serves as an essential primer for anyone keen on grasping the basics of the IoT realm.
What's included
14 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
Led by Prof. Laxmeesha Somappa, the "Sensors & Interfaces" module offers a comprehensive exploration into the intricate world of sensors, their characteristics, and their interfacing techniques. Lesson 1 serves as a foundational introduction to the realm of sensors, delving into their classifications and providing in-depth case studies on select sensor types like accelerometers, displacement/proximity sensors, and temperature sensors. Building on this foundation, Lesson 2 dives into the vital characteristics that define and differentiate sensors, covering aspects such as sensitivity, accuracy, and response time. The subsequent lessons shift focus to the crucial process of sensor readout, with Lesson 3 elucidating the concepts and design choices surrounding Analog to Digital Conversion (ADC) and quantization, and Lesson 4 highlighting the non-idealities one might encounter, including opamp specific issues.
What's included
17 videos4 readings5 assignments
Led by Prof. Gaurav S. Kasbekar, the "Networking of IoT Nodes" module delves deep into the mechanisms and challenges of connecting diverse IoT nodes, ensuring seamless communication and data exchange. Lesson 1 lays the foundation by introducing the concept of IoT nodes, their diverse applications in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, smart homes, and infrastructure, and outlines the challenges in their networking. Lesson 2 ventures into low power, low data rate networks, illuminating participants on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard, as well as cutting-edge technologies like LoRa and SigFox. In Lesson 3, the spotlight is on the integration of constrained devices, offering insights into 6LoWPAN, header compression, fragmentation, and routing protocols. Rounding off the module, Lesson 4 dives into messaging protocols essential for IoT, with a comprehensive overview of CoAP and MQTT, their formats, and communication intricacies.
What's included
22 videos4 readings5 assignments
Led by Prof. Rajbabu Velmurugan, in the "Data Analysis for IoT" module, learners delve into the critical aspects of analyzing vast amounts of data generated by IoT devices. Beginning with an exploration of the significance of data analysis specifically for IoT in Lesson 1, participants will be introduced to the components, feasibility, and various types of learning methods tailored for IoT datasets, with hands-on Python-based implementations. Lesson 2 offers a deeper dive into specific data analysis techniques, encompassing linear regression, time-series models, and clustering methodologies. With a blend of theoretical insights and practical demonstrations, this module ensures that learners are well-equipped to harness the power of data in the IoT domain. Concluding with a special message from the CEO of TIH-IoT. This module is a blend of theoretical knowledge, practical insights, and real-world applications, ensuring learners are well-equipped to navigate the networking landscape of IoT.
What's included
13 videos2 readings3 assignments
Instructors
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.