Profile

Prof. Rajbabu Velmurugan

Professor

    Bio

    Rajbabu Velmurugan is a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He received his Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, USA in 2007. He was in L&T, India from 1995 to 1996 and in The MathWorks, USA from 1998 to 2001. He joined IIT Bombay in 2007. His research interests are broadly in signal processing; inverse problems with application in image and audio processing such as and source separation, low-level image processing and video analysis, speech enhancement using multi-microphone arrays, target tracking, and developing efficient hardware systems for signal processing applications. He is also associated with Technology Innovation Hub on IoT at IIT Bombay, focussing on data analysis and machine learning aspects in IoT.

    Courses - English

    Introduction to Internet of Things

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses