Rajbabu Velmurugan is a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He received his Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, USA in 2007. He was in L&T, India from 1995 to 1996 and in The MathWorks, USA from 1998 to 2001. He joined IIT Bombay in 2007. His research interests are broadly in signal processing; inverse problems with application in image and audio processing such as and source separation, low-level image processing and video analysis, speech enhancement using multi-microphone arrays, target tracking, and developing efficient hardware systems for signal processing applications. He is also associated with Technology Innovation Hub on IoT at IIT Bombay, focussing on data analysis and machine learning aspects in IoT.