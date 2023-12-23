Board Infinity
Fundamentals of Flux
Fundamentals of Flux

Instructor: Board Infinity

What you'll learn

  • Understand the core principles of Flux architecture, its importance in web development, and how to apply it effectively in real-world projects.

  • Develop and manage Flux stores, ensuring proper data handling and event management, leading to clean and organized application logic.

  • Create Flux views that connect seamlessly with the stores, enabling the development of dynamic user interfaces and user experiences.

There are 2 modules in this course

In Module 1 of our course, "Grasping the Basics of Flux," we will lay the foundation for understanding the Flux architecture, a key concept in modern web application development. This module is designed to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of the core components of Flux and guide you through setting up the necessary development environment. In Lesson 2, we will delve into Actions and Dispatchers, key elements in implementing Flux.

Welcome to Module 2 of our course, "Stores and Views," where we will delve into the essential concepts of Flux stores and views. In Lesson 1, you will gain an in-depth understanding of stores, including how to register them with the Dispatcher, retrieve state, and handle store events. In Lesson 2, we will explore Flux views, guiding you through creating views, building a simple Flux application, and providing insights into best practices and common pitfalls.

Board Infinity
Board Infinity

