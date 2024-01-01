Gaurav S. Kasbekar received the B.Tech. degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Mumbai, India, in 2004, the M.Tech. degree in electronics design and technology from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India, in 2006, and the Ph.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA, in 2011. He is currently an Associate Professor with the Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay. His research interests include communication networking and network security. He received the CEDT Design Medal for being adjudged the best Masters student in EDT at IISc.