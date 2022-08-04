About this Course

4,341 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

- notions of networking (TCP/IP stack),

- basic notions of programming for the Laboratory sessions (i.e., C, Python)

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • H​ow to schedule a collision free communication between two devices (with TSCH protocol, MSF)

  • H​ow to compress, fragment and reassemble IPv6 data packets adapted to IoT constraints (with 6Lowpan, 6LFF)

  • H​ow make connected devices learn their best path toward a given destination (with RPL protocol)

Skills you will gain

  • Routing Protocol
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Wireless
  • Network Architecture
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

- notions of networking (TCP/IP stack),

- basic notions of programming for the Laboratory sessions (i.e., C, Python)

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Institut Mines-Télécom

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the IoT Communications and Networks MOOC

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 15 readings
3 hours to complete

Week 1: Medium Access Control (MAC) Layer

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: 6TiSCH Adaptation Layer

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: 6LoWPAN Adaptation Layer

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 14 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: RPL Routing Protocol

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
10 minutes to complete

Your opinion about this MOOC

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder