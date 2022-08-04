By presenting the building blocks of IoT network architecture, this MOOC will help the learners to adapt to the fast changing environment in the communication for Industrial IoT.
IoT Communications and NetworksInstitut Mines-Télécom
About this Course
- notions of networking (TCP/IP stack),
- basic notions of programming for the Laboratory sessions (i.e., C, Python)
What you will learn
How to schedule a collision free communication between two devices (with TSCH protocol, MSF)
How to compress, fragment and reassemble IPv6 data packets adapted to IoT constraints (with 6Lowpan, 6LFF)
How make connected devices learn their best path toward a given destination (with RPL protocol)
Skills you will gain
- Routing Protocol
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- Wireless
- Network Architecture
Offered by
Institut Mines-Télécom
Institut Mines-Télécom is a public institution dedicated to higher education, research and innovation in engineering and digital technologies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the IoT Communications and Networks MOOC
Week 1: Medium Access Control (MAC) Layer
Week 2: 6TiSCH Adaptation Layer
Week 3: 6LoWPAN Adaptation Layer
Week 4: RPL Routing Protocol
Your opinion about this MOOC
