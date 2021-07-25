About this Course

58,535 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yonsei University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(4,519 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

IoT Business & Products

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

IoT Architecture & Technologies

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

IoT Networks

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 96 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) WIRELESS & CLOUD COMPUTING EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

View all reviews

About the Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data Specialization

Emerging Technologies: From Smartphones to IoT to Big Data

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder