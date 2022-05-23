This course is the last course in our series of four courses and builds on the previous three courses: IoT Devices, IoT Communications, and IoT Networking. After we have built and programmed a small self-driving vehicle, we then set out to enhance its connectivity and add important security infrastructure. In this course we will now look closer into various remaining types of decentralized network topography. In the lab, we will additionally cover important cloud technologies based on machine-learning. In the first two weeks' lectures, we will cover important components of networks. Metaphorically speaking, when you learn how the human body works, you start by understanding the "organs", the stomach, the liver, and so on. Likewise, we can best understand networks by understanding the individual components that make them up and their function. In this lecture series we will study "devices" such as routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, and many more. We will learn about how they individually operate, how they are configured, and how they work together to achieve various network-wide properties and goals.
This course requires the completion of the three previous courses in this series.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Course Orientation and Networking Devices Part 1
Week 2: Infrastructure: Networking Devices Part 2
This week, we continue to explore further the topic of week 1. Please be aware that the quiz of this week will cover both week 1 and 2.
Week 3: Infrastructure: Physical Infrastructure and Wiring (Part 1)
As the Internet becomes "everything", we need to deal with physical challenges. We will study how to protect our systems from the elements and other challenges that occur in deployments in real environments. We will learn about different kinds of wiring and metals, how their makeup and design can protect against the elements, we will talk about how to deploy, maintain, and troubleshoot in the air, the sea, and in jungles. The goal of this lecture series is to make you aware of challenges, and to design robust systems that work well in a broad spectrum of real environments.
Week 4: Infrastructure: Physical Infrastructure and Wiring (Part 2)
This week, we continue to explore further the topic of week 3. Please be aware that the quiz of this week will cover both week 3 and 4.
About the Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization
This specialization is intended for technologically minded persons who are interested in getting to know the latest in ubiquitous computing, also known as "Internet of Things". The specialization consists of 4 courses that are composed of a basic part with lectures and quizzes, and a practical "honors" part, which includes physically assembling and implementing functionality atop a networked device (please note: while the honors part of the courses is optional, it is required to purchase hardware to complete these practical parts of the courses). The courses are meant to be taken in sequence, as each course builds on the previous one, while adding more functions to the device in the honors section. The construction of the device introduces real-world challenges and technological approaches commonly encountered in the IoT industry and builds students’ confidence that they can do things for real.
