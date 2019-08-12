Internet of Things (IoT) is an emerging area of information and communications technology (ICT) involving many disciplines of computer science and engineering including sensors/actuators, communications networking, server platforms, data analytics and smart applications. IoT is considered to be an essential part of the 4th Industrial Revolution along with AI and Big Data. This course aims at introducing IoT Cloud platforms from Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM and Google and how they can be used in developing IoT applications. This course will be offered in English. Subtitles/captions in English and will be also provided.
POSTECH opened its doors in 1986 as the first research-oriented university in Korea to educate the brightest minds in the country and lead the transition of Korea’s higher education from dissemination to creation of knowledge. Since its establishment 30 years ago, POSTECH has taken on numerous challenges and innovations to revolutionize the culture of and raise the bar for scientific research in Korea. As such, the past three decades represent the proud history of POSTECH, which has marked a meaningful milestone in the community of higher education and science/engineering in Korea and has since grown into one of the top universities in Asia.
Samsung ARTIK Cloud Platform
Microsoft Azure IoT Suite
Amazon Web Services IoT
IBM Watson IoT
It is the best course for the beginners in Cloud IoT technologies.
Very interesting overview of the service offering of the leading IoT Cloud solutions, Amazon, Google, IBM, Microsoft and Samsung, along with case studies and hands on instructions.
giving an overview about the majors IoT providers (Amazon, Samsung,IBM,MS,Google).
Quick overview of Amazon, Samsung, IBM, and Google IoT cloud offerings
