Profile

James Won-Ki HONG

Professor, Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering Dean, Graduate School of Information Technology Pohang University of Science and Technology Republic of Korea

    Bio

    James Won-Ki Hong is Dean of Graduate School of Information Technology (http://gsit.postech.ac.kr), Professor in the Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering (http://cse.postech.ac.kr), and Director of Distributed Processing and Network Management Lab (http://dpnm.postech.ac.kr/) at POSTECH, Pohang, Korea. James worked as CTO and Senior Executive Vice President for KT from March 2012 to Feb. 2014, where he was responsible for leading the R&D effort of KT and its 50 subsidiary companies, and where he initiated R&D on SDN (Software-Defined Networking). He was Chairman of National Intelligence Communication Enterprise Association, and Chairman of Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) Standardization Board in Korea. He is a co-founder and Executive Director of SDN/NFV Forum since 2014 in Korea (https://www.sdnnfv.org/). His research interests include network innovation (such as SDN and NFV), blockchain, fog & cloud computing, mobile services, Smart IPTV, and ICT convergence (such as Smart Home, Smart Grid, e-Health). He was co-founder and CTO of Netstech, a Palo Alto, USA-based startup developing network integrated ultra-dense, blade servers from 2000 to 2002. Over the past 25 years, James has been an active volunteer in various committees in IEEE, ComSoc, and KICS. He has served as Steering Committee Chair of IEEE NOMS, IM and APNOMS, as well as Chair of CNOM and KNOM. He has also been serving as EiC of Wiley’s International Journal of Network Management (IJNM, https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10991190) as well as an editorial member of the IEEE TNSM, JNSM and JCN. He was General Chair of 2018 IEEE Blockchain Summit Korea (http://sites.ieee.org/bcsummitkorea-2018/), IEEE NetSoft 2016 (http://sites.ieee.org/netsoft-2016/) and IEEE NOMS 2018 (http://noms2018.ieee-noms.org). He is General Chair of 2019 IEEE International Conference on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency (http://icbc2019.ieee-icbc.org/). James received his HBSc and MSc degrees in Computer Science from the University of Western Ontario, Canada in 1983 and 1985, respectively, and the PhD degree in Computer Science from the University of Waterloo, Canada in 1991.

    Courses

    Programming with Cloud IoT Platforms

    Introduction and Programming with IoT Boards

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder