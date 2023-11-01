This course is the second part of the two parts course on Blockchain Theory and Applications. This course will provide important aspects of blockchain and cryptocurrency. It will introduce how to create decentralized applications (DApps), EOS, one of the popular third-generation blockchains, consensus algorithms, Hyperledger projects, token economy, cryptocurrencies, and cryptocurrency exchanges.
Blockchain Theory and Applications Ⅱ
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
Details to know
October 2023
6 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
This module describes the DApp components, DApp use cases and DApp development methods.
3 videos1 quiz
3 videos1 quiz
This module describes the introduction, features, issues and attacks, components, and network of EOS.
4 videos1 quiz
4 videos1 quiz
This module describes different consensus algorithms including PoW, PoS, DPoS/BFT, PBFT, and Tendermint.
2 videos1 quiz
2 videos1 quiz
This module describes Hyperledger Projects Introduction, Hyperledger Fabric Features and Structure.
3 videos1 quiz
3 videos1 quiz
This module introduces token economics and investment fund soliciting methods such as ICO, IEO, STO and IDO.
3 videos1 quiz
3 videos1 quiz
This module describes cryptocurrency concepts and examples and exchange types and characteristics.
2 videos1 quiz
2 videos1 quiz
Instructor
