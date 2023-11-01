Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)
Blockchain Theory and Applications Ⅱ
Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)

Blockchain Theory and Applications Ⅱ

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

James Won-Ki HONG

Instructor: James Won-Ki HONG

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

6 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

This module describes the DApp components, DApp use cases and DApp development methods.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

This module describes the introduction, features, issues and attacks, components, and network of EOS.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

This module describes different consensus algorithms including PoW, PoS, DPoS/BFT, PBFT, and Tendermint.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

This module describes Hyperledger Projects Introduction, Hyperledger Fabric Features and Structure.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

This module introduces token economics and investment fund soliciting methods such as ICO, IEO, STO and IDO.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

This module describes cryptocurrency concepts and examples and exchange types and characteristics.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

Instructor

James Won-Ki HONG
Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)
5 Courses62,554 learners

Offered by

Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)

Recommended if you're interested in Data Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions