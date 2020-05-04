Internet of Things (IoT) is an emerging area of information and communications technology (ICT) involving many disciplines of computer science and engineering including sensors/actuators, communications networking, server platforms, data analytics and smart applications. IoT is considered to be an essential part of the 4th Industrial Revolution along with AI and Big Data. This course will be very useful to senior undergraduate and graduate students as well as engineers who are working in the industry. This course aims at introducing the general concepts and architecture of IoT applications, networking technologies involved, IoT development kits including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Samsung ARTIK, and how to program them. This course will be offered in English. Subtitles/captions in both of English and Korean will be also provided.
Introduction and Programming with IoT BoardsPohang University of Science and Technology
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Syntax
- Arduino
- Problem Solving
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
Offered by
Pohang University of Science and Technology
POSTECH opened its doors in 1986 as the first research-oriented university in Korea to educate the brightest minds in the country and lead the transition of Korea’s higher education from dissemination to creation of knowledge. Since its establishment 30 years ago, POSTECH has taken on numerous challenges and innovations to revolutionize the culture of and raise the bar for scientific research in Korea. As such, the past three decades represent the proud history of POSTECH, which has marked a meaningful milestone in the community of higher education and science/engineering in Korea and has since grown into one of the top universities in Asia.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to IoT
Networking Technologies for IoT
IoT Programming with Arduino
IoT Programming with Raspberry Pi
Reviews
- 5 stars67.90%
- 4 stars24.55%
- 3 stars5.41%
- 2 stars0.89%
- 1 star1.23%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION AND PROGRAMMING WITH IOT BOARDS
Very benificial course who are willing to learn Internet of Things and also master in Development boards like Arduino,Raspberry Pi,Artik,etc.
This course helped me to get adjusted with these technologies. Further studies will definitely be easier as now I know how get started with this IOT-Boards
It is too basic, no IoT related stuff, all these can be learned without thinking about IoT. Please add at least basics or teach few projects on IoT using Arduino and RPi
This Course was Very Nice. The Lecturer introduced all the Concepts of IoT Devices clearly.\n\nVery good Course for Beginners.\n\nAll contents were really Nice.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.