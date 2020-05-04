About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Syntax
  • Arduino
  • Problem Solving
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
Pohang University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,801 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to IoT

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Networking Technologies for IoT

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

IoT Programming with Arduino

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

IoT Programming with Raspberry Pi

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min)

