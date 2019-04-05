Chevron Left
4.6
stars
1,437 ratings
353 reviews

Internet of Things (IoT) is an emerging area of information and communications technology (ICT) involving many disciplines of computer science and engineering including sensors/actuators, communications networking, server platforms, data analytics and smart applications. IoT is considered to be an essential part of the 4th Industrial Revolution along with AI and Big Data. This course will be very useful to senior undergraduate and graduate students as well as engineers who are working in the industry. This course aims at introducing the general concepts and architecture of IoT applications, networking technologies involved, IoT development kits including Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Samsung ARTIK, and how to program them. This course will be offered in English. Subtitles/captions in both of English and Korean will be also provided. IoT (Internet of Things, 사물인터넷)는 최근 중요한 정보통신기술로 주목 받고 있으며 센서/ 제어기, 통신 네트워크, 서버 플랫폼, 데이터 분석, 스마트 앱 등의 컴퓨터공학 기술들이 융합된 기술입니다. IoT는 인공지능, 빅데이터와 함께, 4차산업혁명의 3대 핵심 기술 중 하나로 손꼽히고 있습니다. 본 강좌는 현재 대학에서 공부를 하고 있는 학부 3-4학년 및 대학원생들에게 뿐만 아니라 현장의 개발자, 엔지니어들에게도 도움이 될 거라 믿습니다. IoT의 개념부터 아키텍처, 네트워크기술들을 소개하고 IoT 앱들을 개발할 때 많이 사용되는 Arduino, Raspberry Pi와 삼성전자의 ARTIK 플랫폼을 소개합니다. 본 과목은 영어로 진행되며, 영문과 한글 자막을 제공합니다....

By Jamie M

Apr 5, 2019

Great course!. Brilliant & concise introduction to the world of IoT. I highly recommend for anyone getting started. As an engineer I took this course to increase my understanding of emerging trends, but I was inspired and now have a Raspberry Pi and Arduino kits on order. I will be looking at other course offering from this provider.

By Abdul S A

Feb 8, 2020

First of all many thanks from the course instructor and also coursera itself for providing an amazing lecture, It was one of the best course in IoT which I have just started my IOT field.I hope you provide us more courses.

Thanks

By moupal2001

May 4, 2020

I have gained a lot of knowledge about IoT & IoT projects. Sir has wonderfully explained all of the content. Thank you. If you cut down the cost of the certificate it will be very helpful for me.

By kanchana d

Jun 19, 2020

This is my first course in Coursera. The way, the teacher carried over the sessions were in professional way. The quiz after every session are designed in a standard way.

By Jose L R

Jan 26, 2020

Excellent introduction to the world of IoT. I highly recommend for anyone, the quality / simplicity with which you explain the course is wonderful. Thanks Jose

By DIKSHANT S

May 22, 2020

This Course was Very Nice.

The Lecturer introduced all the Concepts of IoT Devices clearly.

Very good Course for Beginners.

All contents were really Nice.

By Mauricio L C

Jan 17, 2020

Felicitaciones al Profesor y a la Universidad POSTECH. Muy util el curso y muy detallada la información del Profesor.

By Marouane M

Mar 19, 2020

It's a great course and full of informations for those who want to start programming IoT Boards.

By Manoj S G

Apr 8, 2020

The course was very good and very informative. The speaker is excellent & Quiet knowledgeable.

By ASHISH S

Dec 28, 2019

Excellent course I am enjoy....

By Loganathan V

May 14, 2020

Really this course is very useful to me. I learned lot of topic like IOT, LED, Sensors, ARTIK, Arduino IDE, NFC, ZigBee, RFID, Raspberry Pi, Python, ARTIK Cloud etc... all the teaching's are excellent. Really I got the knowledge about Introduction and Programming with IOT Boards course very well. Thank you so much for this wonderful course.

By SONAL R

May 26, 2020

it was a great opportunity for me as it enhenced my practical knowledge. for an Electronics & Communication engineering student software programming knowledge is must face competition in modern era . this course provided me a detailed description about IoT .

Explanation by teacher was very easy to understand for everyone.

By Faiz M

May 10, 2020

it is a best platform to learn about any online courses and great explaination by the professor and it is easy to understand all term it is a best experience for me to how to learn online courses and why it is important and it is a best platform i have seen yet......!!!

By UJJAVAL P

May 8, 2020

Comprehensive lecture material and a pool of knowledge for beginners in the field of IoT. Definitely very much useful and life long learning experience. It can give a spark to many practicing engineers for building their career in the field of IoT.

By Ayush M

Jul 28, 2020

I loved this course, Sir taught everything step by step, Its much much better than IOT course 1 offered by University of California ,Iriven. Really loved studying.

By POTLURI V

Jun 6, 2020

This is vergood and give all experience needed to program iot boards The professor covered all top technologies and explained clearly good Iot course

By Joana M P B

Aug 8, 2020

This course helps me a lot. It gives me ideas on how I can teach IOT and at the same time gives me knowledge that I can share to my students.

By Manas P

May 5, 2020

Very benificial course who are willing to learn Internet of Things and also master in Development boards like Arduino,Raspberry Pi,Artik,etc.

By Kamlesh S A

Jun 9, 2020

This is such a helpful course for those students who want to learn from the best teachers of the world by sitting in their home only.

By MD T N

May 26, 2020

This course was very usefull in order to get started with various projects . Thank you for providing us such a great platform.

By Prashant P

May 6, 2020

very nicely explained every thing... now I are looking for the course which will explaing the software part more ...thanks sir

By Banenollu S

Jun 20, 2020

I have gained a lot of knowledge about IoT & IoT projects. Sir has wonderfully explained all of the content. Thank you.

By Nir p

Dec 20, 2019

Sir i LIKE YOUR way for explanation, i really thank full to you.

jai IOT sir Means Long live IOT, I am Niraj From India.

By Abhilasha S

Jun 12, 2020

It was an engaging class and gave ways for many ideas on creating IoT projects using Arduino and raspberry pi.

By Abdul B

Apr 14, 2019

I like the way of teaching and I also glad to learn this course. This course help me in my final year project

