MM
May 3, 2020
I have gained a lot of knowledge about IoT & IoT projects. Sir has wonderfully explained all of the content. Thank you. If you cut down the cost of the certificate it will be very helpful for me.
KD
Jun 18, 2020
This is my first course in Coursera. The way, the teacher carried over the sessions were in professional way. The quiz after every session are designed in a standard way.
By Jamie M•
Apr 5, 2019
Great course!. Brilliant & concise introduction to the world of IoT. I highly recommend for anyone getting started. As an engineer I took this course to increase my understanding of emerging trends, but I was inspired and now have a Raspberry Pi and Arduino kits on order. I will be looking at other course offering from this provider.
By Abdul S A•
Feb 8, 2020
First of all many thanks from the course instructor and also coursera itself for providing an amazing lecture, It was one of the best course in IoT which I have just started my IOT field.I hope you provide us more courses.
Thanks
By moupal2001•
May 4, 2020
By kanchana d•
Jun 19, 2020
By Jose L R•
Jan 26, 2020
Excellent introduction to the world of IoT. I highly recommend for anyone, the quality / simplicity with which you explain the course is wonderful. Thanks Jose
By DIKSHANT S•
May 22, 2020
This Course was Very Nice.
The Lecturer introduced all the Concepts of IoT Devices clearly.
Very good Course for Beginners.
All contents were really Nice.
By Mauricio L C•
Jan 17, 2020
Felicitaciones al Profesor y a la Universidad POSTECH. Muy util el curso y muy detallada la información del Profesor.
By Marouane M•
Mar 19, 2020
It's a great course and full of informations for those who want to start programming IoT Boards.
By Manoj S G•
Apr 8, 2020
The course was very good and very informative. The speaker is excellent & Quiet knowledgeable.
By ASHISH S•
Dec 28, 2019
Excellent course I am enjoy....
By Loganathan V•
May 14, 2020
Really this course is very useful to me. I learned lot of topic like IOT, LED, Sensors, ARTIK, Arduino IDE, NFC, ZigBee, RFID, Raspberry Pi, Python, ARTIK Cloud etc... all the teaching's are excellent. Really I got the knowledge about Introduction and Programming with IOT Boards course very well. Thank you so much for this wonderful course.
By SONAL R•
May 26, 2020
it was a great opportunity for me as it enhenced my practical knowledge. for an Electronics & Communication engineering student software programming knowledge is must face competition in modern era . this course provided me a detailed description about IoT .
Explanation by teacher was very easy to understand for everyone.
By Faiz M•
May 10, 2020
it is a best platform to learn about any online courses and great explaination by the professor and it is easy to understand all term it is a best experience for me to how to learn online courses and why it is important and it is a best platform i have seen yet......!!!
By UJJAVAL P•
May 8, 2020
Comprehensive lecture material and a pool of knowledge for beginners in the field of IoT. Definitely very much useful and life long learning experience. It can give a spark to many practicing engineers for building their career in the field of IoT.
By Ayush M•
Jul 28, 2020
I loved this course, Sir taught everything step by step, Its much much better than IOT course 1 offered by University of California ,Iriven. Really loved studying.
By POTLURI V•
Jun 6, 2020
This is vergood and give all experience needed to program iot boards The professor covered all top technologies and explained clearly good Iot course
By Joana M P B•
Aug 8, 2020
This course helps me a lot. It gives me ideas on how I can teach IOT and at the same time gives me knowledge that I can share to my students.
By Manas P•
May 5, 2020
Very benificial course who are willing to learn Internet of Things and also master in Development boards like Arduino,Raspberry Pi,Artik,etc.
By Kamlesh S A•
Jun 9, 2020
This is such a helpful course for those students who want to learn from the best teachers of the world by sitting in their home only.
By MD T N•
May 26, 2020
This course was very usefull in order to get started with various projects . Thank you for providing us such a great platform.
By Prashant P•
May 6, 2020
very nicely explained every thing... now I are looking for the course which will explaing the software part more ...thanks sir
By Banenollu S•
Jun 20, 2020
I have gained a lot of knowledge about IoT & IoT projects. Sir has wonderfully explained all of the content. Thank you.
By Nir p•
Dec 20, 2019
Sir i LIKE YOUR way for explanation, i really thank full to you.
jai IOT sir Means Long live IOT, I am Niraj From India.
By Abhilasha S•
Jun 12, 2020
It was an engaging class and gave ways for many ideas on creating IoT projects using Arduino and raspberry pi.
By Abdul B•
Apr 14, 2019
I like the way of teaching and I also glad to learn this course. This course help me in my final year project