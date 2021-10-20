About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic knowledge of computer networks and some fundamental programming knowledge will be useful.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Assembly of networked devices, programming of networked devices

Skills you will gain

  • Internet
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Wireless
  • Front And Back Ends
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1: Orientation, Basics and Lab instructions

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 92 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 - Devices: IoT circuits

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 117 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 - IoT Devices Architecture

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 116 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4 - Devices: Arduino Programming and Lab Submission

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization

Hands-on Internet of Things

