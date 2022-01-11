Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for IoT Devices by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.6
stars
65 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

The Internet of Things (IoT) stands to be the next revolution in computing. Billions of data-spouting devices connected to the Internet are already fundamentally changing the way we live and work. This course teaches a deep understanding of IoT technologies from the ground up. Students will learn IoT device programming (Arduino and Raspberry Pi), sensing and actuating technologies, IoT protocol stacks (Zigbee, 5G, NFC, MQTT, etc), networking backhaul design and security enforcement, data science for IoT, and cloud-based IoT platforms such as AWS IoT. As an optional honors avtivity, students will be guided through laboratory assignments designed to give them practical real-world experience, where they will deploy a distributed wifi monitoring service, a cloud-based IoT service platform serving tens of thousands of heartbeat sensors, and more. Students will emerge from the class with a cutting-edge education on this rapidly emerging technology segment, and with the confidence to carry out tasks they will commonly encounter in industrial settings. Important: To complete the practical part of the whole series (honors) there will be practical experimentation using actual hardware, which you will need to acquire. (Cost may vary between 100 and 200 USD depending on your location). Most parts that are needed for the first course, will be re-used in the following courses....

Top reviews

By Sam S

Jan 10, 2022

I enjoyed this class and learned a bunch. I really liked Professor Caesar’s style, poise and attitude: the lectures have a lot of breadth and coverage without going overly into the weeds, and the instruction for me was very personable (very easy to follow the instructor) and engaging. Despite the extensive coverage (compared to a typical MOOC) of very pertinent/useful information, the focus is not on grinding and testing the student but on providing the opportunity to learn and enjoy the many facets of this multidisciplinary field. You will learn a lot, and it is not difficult the way it’s presented and tested. The honors track is also practical and fulfilling: a very doable project with flexibility for the student of this specialization to either just gain familiarity with the practical (“hands-on”) aspects, or push even deeper into the direction of some of the/their real IoT challenges of self-driving cars, drones, edge/cloud, etc., or anywhere in-between.

By Mayank k

Nov 27, 2021

IT'S A VERY INTERSTING FOR ENHANCING ARE STUDIES.THANK YOU FOR PROVIDING THIS STUFF.

By ytzhak r

Sep 16, 2021

I started this course, but I was disappointed from the lecturer. The lessons were boring, so I decided to stop learning this subject.

By Dusan P

Jan 20, 2022

the course is 0 useful - for me.

By Gonzalo F C

Jan 6, 2022

The course is great, the instructor seems to be a guy that not just knows the stuff, but also puts a lot of passion into the teaching and talking about technology. The project is not hard at all but is necessary to work a little bit buying the parts, assembling them, and testing the different components. Also is necessary to write a report with the work done and record a short video showing the capabilities of the car. I enjoyed the lessons and assembling the little smart car.

​Gonzalo.

By Shiv S S

Dec 25, 2021

This course is especially designed for the people who are interested in "internet of things" and want to learn deep into the topic. This course is really helpful in building fundamental concepts alongwith detail studies and project works given to make during/ at the end of the course.

By HRISHITOSH T

Oct 21, 2021

The course is great and very well explained the basic concepts with needed illustrations and examples. Good for beginners.

By SAURAV K S

Dec 27, 2021

its absouletly nice course, i am learnt many Things from that course Thank YOu Coursera !!

By Paul G

Dec 16, 2021

This was a great course. I built something and it moved!!!!

By Sai t

May 16, 2022

VERY INFORMATIVE AND INTUITIVE

By ABHAY K S

Apr 21, 2022

THIS COURSE USE FULL ME

By ANURAG K

Jan 20, 2022

very nice course

By Krishan G

Feb 4, 2022

wonderful

By Palla S s

May 14, 2022

super

By s180506 D S

Mar 15, 2022

good

By Tushar M

Dec 24, 2021

good

By Saiman P

Dec 10, 2021

nice

By ANUSHKA A

Oct 21, 2021

The course was very good. It offered every basic detail of IOT devices and enhanced my knowledge.

By SHIVAM U

May 13, 2022

t​here should some changes needed beacause of new skills

By Dac M Q N

Jul 19, 2021

it very good for beginner

By Mohamed A A B

Aug 27, 2021

g​ood fundamentals

By SHAIK M Y 3

Apr 1, 2022

good

