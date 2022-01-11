HT
Oct 20, 2021
The course is great and very well explained the basic concepts with needed illustrations and examples. Good for beginners.
SS
Dec 26, 2021
its absouletly nice course, i am learnt many Things from that course Thank YOu Coursera !!
By Sam S•
Jan 10, 2022
I enjoyed this class and learned a bunch. I really liked Professor Caesar’s style, poise and attitude: the lectures have a lot of breadth and coverage without going overly into the weeds, and the instruction for me was very personable (very easy to follow the instructor) and engaging. Despite the extensive coverage (compared to a typical MOOC) of very pertinent/useful information, the focus is not on grinding and testing the student but on providing the opportunity to learn and enjoy the many facets of this multidisciplinary field. You will learn a lot, and it is not difficult the way it’s presented and tested. The honors track is also practical and fulfilling: a very doable project with flexibility for the student of this specialization to either just gain familiarity with the practical (“hands-on”) aspects, or push even deeper into the direction of some of the/their real IoT challenges of self-driving cars, drones, edge/cloud, etc., or anywhere in-between.
By Mayank k•
Nov 27, 2021
IT'S A VERY INTERSTING FOR ENHANCING ARE STUDIES.THANK YOU FOR PROVIDING THIS STUFF.
By ytzhak r•
Sep 16, 2021
I started this course, but I was disappointed from the lecturer. The lessons were boring, so I decided to stop learning this subject.
By Dusan P•
Jan 20, 2022
the course is 0 useful - for me.
By Gonzalo F C•
Jan 6, 2022
The course is great, the instructor seems to be a guy that not just knows the stuff, but also puts a lot of passion into the teaching and talking about technology. The project is not hard at all but is necessary to work a little bit buying the parts, assembling them, and testing the different components. Also is necessary to write a report with the work done and record a short video showing the capabilities of the car. I enjoyed the lessons and assembling the little smart car.
Gonzalo.
By Shiv S S•
Dec 25, 2021
This course is especially designed for the people who are interested in "internet of things" and want to learn deep into the topic. This course is really helpful in building fundamental concepts alongwith detail studies and project works given to make during/ at the end of the course.
By HRISHITOSH T•
Oct 21, 2021
By SAURAV K S•
Dec 27, 2021
By Paul G•
Dec 16, 2021
This was a great course. I built something and it moved!!!!
By Sai t•
May 16, 2022
VERY INFORMATIVE AND INTUITIVE
By ABHAY K S•
Apr 21, 2022
THIS COURSE USE FULL ME
By ANURAG K•
Jan 20, 2022
very nice course
By Krishan G•
Feb 4, 2022
wonderful
By Palla S s•
May 14, 2022
super
By s180506 D S•
Mar 15, 2022
good
By Tushar M•
Dec 24, 2021
good
By Saiman P•
Dec 10, 2021
nice
By ANUSHKA A•
Oct 21, 2021
The course was very good. It offered every basic detail of IOT devices and enhanced my knowledge.
By SHIVAM U•
May 13, 2022
there should some changes needed beacause of new skills
By Dac M Q N•
Jul 19, 2021
it very good for beginner
By Mohamed A A B•
Aug 27, 2021
good fundamentals
By SHAIK M Y 3•
Apr 1, 2022
good