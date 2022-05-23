About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course requires the completion of the two previous courses in this series.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Internet
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Wireless
  • Front And Back Ends
Course 3 of 4 in the
Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course requires the completion of the two previous courses in this series.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Course Orientation and Enterprise Infrastructure Part 1

5 videos (Total 41 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

Week 2: Infrastructure Part 2

4 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Week 3: Infrastructure: Core Networking Part 1

7 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Week 4: Core Networking Part 2

8 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Hands-on Internet of Things Specialization

Hands-on Internet of Things

