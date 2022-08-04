About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Microcontroller
  • Embedded System Design
  • Wireshark
Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

What Is the Internet of Things (IoT)?

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Embedded Systems

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Hardware and Software

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Networking and the Internet

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET OF THINGS AND EMBEDDED SYSTEMS

About the An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization

An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT)

Frequently Asked Questions

