The explosive growth of the “Internet of Things” is changing our world and the rapid drop in price for typical IoT components is allowing people to innovate new designs and products at home. In this first class in the specialization you will learn the importance of IoT in society, the current components of typical IoT devices and trends for the future. IoT design considerations, constraints and interfacing between the physical world and your device will also be covered. You will also learn how to make design trade-offs between hardware and software. We'll also cover key components of networking to ensure that students understand how to connect their device to the Internet. Please note that this course does not include discussion forums.
This course is part of the An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization
- Internet Of Things (IOT)
- Microcontroller
- Embedded System Design
- Wireshark
What Is the Internet of Things (IoT)?
Embedded Systems
Hardware and Software
Networking and the Internet
Great class! Overall, it covers mostly the basics of Internet of Things. Good for those who are new to the field. Would not recommend it to those who have some knowledge on embedded systems already.
A great course to learn as a beginner, gave intense knowledge about the basics of Embedded systems and their applications in Internet of Things. Thanks for this great experience and learnings.
Very Great Professor and University. I really enjoyed this course, Of course this Course was not so sophisticated but I highly recommend this course to who ever is interested in Embedded Systems.
