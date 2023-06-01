Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)
Introduction to Blockchain
Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)

Introduction to Blockchain

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

James Won-Ki HONG

Instructor: James Won-Ki HONG

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

26 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

This module covers the background of blockchain's emergence, addresses issues in centralized systems with blockchain, and provides examples of potential uses across various industries.

What's included

4 videos4 quizzes

Bitcoin : This module provides the background of Bitcoin's emergence, discusses key technologies of Bitcoin, and explains the process of Bitcoin mining and compensation. Ethereum : This module identifies the problems associated with Bitcoin and introduces Ethereum as a solution, while also comparing the two cryptocurrencies and explaining the unique characteristics of Ethereum.

What's included

5 videos5 quizzes

This module provides a comparison of the characteristics between public and private blockchains, describes EOS, a third generation blockchain, compares existing blockchain platforms with Hyperledger Fabric and explains its features, and outlines the characteristics of ICON, another 3rd generation blockchain.

What's included

4 videos4 quizzes

This module explains what distributed consensus means and why it is needed in blockchain. Popular consensus algorithms such as PoW, PoS, BFF and BPFT are explained and compared.

What's included

4 videos4 quizzes

This module explains the meaning and characteristics of tokens, token economy, ERC standards commonly used in Ethereum, discusses the characteristics of stablecoins , and describes central government-issued CBDCs.

What's included

4 videos4 quizzes

This module discusses blockchain wallets and their types, compares cryptocurrency exchanges to stock exchanges, explains centralized and decentralized exchanges, explores ICO, IEO, and STO as financing methods for blockchain projects, and provides examples of decentralized finance (DeFi).

What's included

4 videos4 quizzes

What's included

1 quiz

Instructor

James Won-Ki HONG
Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)
5 Courses62,566 learners

Offered by

Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions