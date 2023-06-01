Before diving into an in-depth study of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, this course can provide high-level explanations and practical examples that can be easily understood and applied by individuals who do not have a blockchain background. These explanations will relate to blockchain and cryptocurrency concepts and how they can be utilized in real-world scenarios.
Introduction to Blockchain
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
Details to know
26 quizzes
There are 7 modules in this course
This module covers the background of blockchain's emergence, addresses issues in centralized systems with blockchain, and provides examples of potential uses across various industries.
What's included
4 videos4 quizzes
Bitcoin : This module provides the background of Bitcoin's emergence, discusses key technologies of Bitcoin, and explains the process of Bitcoin mining and compensation. Ethereum : This module identifies the problems associated with Bitcoin and introduces Ethereum as a solution, while also comparing the two cryptocurrencies and explaining the unique characteristics of Ethereum.
What's included
5 videos5 quizzes
This module provides a comparison of the characteristics between public and private blockchains, describes EOS, a third generation blockchain, compares existing blockchain platforms with Hyperledger Fabric and explains its features, and outlines the characteristics of ICON, another 3rd generation blockchain.
What's included
4 videos4 quizzes
This module explains what distributed consensus means and why it is needed in blockchain. Popular consensus algorithms such as PoW, PoS, BFF and BPFT are explained and compared.
What's included
4 videos4 quizzes
This module explains the meaning and characteristics of tokens, token economy, ERC standards commonly used in Ethereum, discusses the characteristics of stablecoins , and describes central government-issued CBDCs.
What's included
4 videos4 quizzes
This module discusses blockchain wallets and their types, compares cryptocurrency exchanges to stock exchanges, explains centralized and decentralized exchanges, explores ICO, IEO, and STO as financing methods for blockchain projects, and provides examples of decentralized finance (DeFi).
What's included
4 videos4 quizzes
What's included
1 quiz
Instructor
