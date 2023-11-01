Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)
Blockchain Theory and Applications I
Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)

Blockchain Theory and Applications I

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

James Won-Ki HONG

Instructor: James Won-Ki HONG

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

October 2023

Assessments

6 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

This module explains the basic concepts of blockchain and cryptocurrency, the core technologies of blockchain and explains public/private blockchains, and the range of blockchain applications.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

This module explains the concept of cryptographic hash functions and describes the structure of bitcoin blocks and transactions.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

This module describes Bitcoin keys, addresses, node types, and discovery.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

This module describes the mining process and the consensus algorithms.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

This module describes Ethereum concepts and features. It explains accounts, transactions, transaction records, Block, Merkle Patricia Tree, Ether, and Gas.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

This module describes Ethereum consensus algorithms, smart contracts, EVMs, network protocols and RLP encoding.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

Instructor

James Won-Ki HONG
Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)
5 Courses62,554 learners

Offered by

Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)

Recommended if you're interested in Data Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions