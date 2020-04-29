Chevron Left
Internet of Things (IoT) is an emerging area of information and communications technology (ICT) involving many disciplines of computer science and engineering including sensors/actuators, communications networking, server platforms, data analytics and smart applications. IoT is considered to be an essential part of the 4th Industrial Revolution along with AI and Big Data. This course aims at introducing IoT Cloud platforms from Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM and Google and how they can be used in developing IoT applications. This course will be offered in English. Subtitles/captions in English and will be also provided. IoT (Internet of Things, 사물인터넷)는 최근 중요한 정보통신기술로 주목 받고 있으며 센서/ 제어기, 통신 네트워크, 서버 플랫폼, 데이터 분석, 스마트 앱 등의 컴퓨터공학 기술들이 융합된 기술입니다. IoT는 인공지능, 빅데이터와 함께, 4차산업혁명의 3대 핵심 기술 중 하나로 손꼽히고 있습니다. 글로벌 Cloud 서비스 제공자들이 IoT를 특별히 지원하기 위하여 개발한 IoT Cloud 플랫폼들을 소개합니다. 이것들을 활용하여 다양한 IoT 어플리케이션을 개발할 수 있습니다. 본 과목은 영어로 진행되며, 영문자막(일부 한글과 영문 모두)을 제공합니다....

SB

Apr 12, 2020

Fantastic course and introduction to all cloud platforms in a single course its amazing. It gives good guidance regarding the concept of IoT and cloud programming.

AV

Mar 29, 2020

It's a really awesome course. Even though its a basic course, It covered Different IOT Platforms available in the market.

By Darshan J

Apr 29, 2020

Worst course ever, one can enroll in Coursera.

Completed this course just to give feedback.

Course content is outdated like Samsung ARTK is discontinued Still there is exercise using that and now we can't open that link. Somehow completed quiz watching old youtube vide.

He didn't teach anything useful and keep asking to watch youtube videos and documentation no hands-on by him, only youtube and documentation which one does on his by own.

One more thing we have to literally type those links at least there should be a file containing links.

Course duration does not include youtube videos duration and without that, you cant proceed further and cant complete quiz.

By NIRMITI G

Apr 26, 2020

much theory try to give more hands experience even tho you have links some of them doesnt work...

By Shreekantha D

Mar 19, 2020

Outdated contents. This course needs to update with the latest updates in cloud technologies. For eg., Samsung Artik is discontinued. But still, it is part of the course.

By Sumeet S B

Apr 13, 2020

Fantastic course and introduction to all cloud platforms in a single course its amazing. It gives good guidance regarding the concept of IoT and cloud programming.

By anand k

Mar 30, 2020

It's a really awesome course. Even though its a basic course, It covered Different IOT Platforms available in the market.

By Sahil G

May 11, 2020

Good Course for IOT Cloud Integrations!!!

By Malgorzata S

Nov 11, 2019

Very good selection of topics. The course gives an excellent overview on existing cloud IoT solutions The only thing that could be improved is that the course could be a little more independent and not relying so much on external sources. Also, copying the links to videos/documentation from the slides was quite difficult as the links are not clickable.

By Mayur A D

Aug 10, 2020

Great course provide here all cloud information also each and every details, devloper must be know,

By Mitul M

May 8, 2020

I learn many things related to Cloud IoT Platforms, Very good explanation.

Thank You Sir

By Harsh S

Mar 18, 2021

excellent courses offered.Clear and concise understanding of concepts.Great Resource.

By Alaa

Aug 29, 2019

giving an overview about the majors IoT providers (Amazon, Samsung,IBM,MS,Google).

By Ayn V D

Jun 27, 2020

The course was good enough to learn about cloud computing using IoT Platform.

By Balaji A

Apr 22, 2020

well shown the difference between cloud environment available in the market

By Aditya h

Aug 13, 2019

Quick overview of Amazon, Samsung, IBM, and Google IoT cloud offerings

By Angel L A M

Jun 30, 2020

Excelente curso para iniciar en el mundo de las plataformas Cloud IoT

By Boyalla S R

Jan 20, 2020

Good learning of Programming with Cloud IoT Platforms using Coursera

By K S B

May 3, 2020

Great course for Beginners in in field of Internet Of Things

By Gaby S

Oct 25, 2020

Very good course distribution and contents.

By Rani G

Sep 12, 2019

Good High level information provided.

By Janardhana J C

Oct 29, 2020

Good to know various Cloud platforms

By Dr. S K S

Jun 2, 2020

THANK YOU FOR A WONDERFUL COURSE

By NACIB M

Aug 14, 2020

very good experience ^_^ <3

By Jananee R

Jul 23, 2020

its really good and useful

By srinivasu r

Aug 2, 2020

Very Informative Sessions

By Dolagobinda P

Jul 30, 2020

Very nice for beginners

