SB
Apr 12, 2020
Fantastic course and introduction to all cloud platforms in a single course its amazing. It gives good guidance regarding the concept of IoT and cloud programming.
AV
Mar 29, 2020
It's a really awesome course. Even though its a basic course, It covered Different IOT Platforms available in the market.
By Darshan J•
Apr 29, 2020
Worst course ever, one can enroll in Coursera.
Completed this course just to give feedback.
Course content is outdated like Samsung ARTK is discontinued Still there is exercise using that and now we can't open that link. Somehow completed quiz watching old youtube vide.
He didn't teach anything useful and keep asking to watch youtube videos and documentation no hands-on by him, only youtube and documentation which one does on his by own.
One more thing we have to literally type those links at least there should be a file containing links.
Course duration does not include youtube videos duration and without that, you cant proceed further and cant complete quiz.
By NIRMITI G•
Apr 26, 2020
much theory try to give more hands experience even tho you have links some of them doesnt work...
By Shreekantha D•
Mar 19, 2020
Outdated contents. This course needs to update with the latest updates in cloud technologies. For eg., Samsung Artik is discontinued. But still, it is part of the course.
By Sumeet S B•
Apr 13, 2020
By anand k•
Mar 30, 2020
By Sahil G•
May 11, 2020
Good Course for IOT Cloud Integrations!!!
By Malgorzata S•
Nov 11, 2019
Very good selection of topics. The course gives an excellent overview on existing cloud IoT solutions The only thing that could be improved is that the course could be a little more independent and not relying so much on external sources. Also, copying the links to videos/documentation from the slides was quite difficult as the links are not clickable.
By Mayur A D•
Aug 10, 2020
Great course provide here all cloud information also each and every details, devloper must be know,
By Mitul M•
May 8, 2020
I learn many things related to Cloud IoT Platforms, Very good explanation.
Thank You Sir
By Harsh S•
Mar 18, 2021
excellent courses offered.Clear and concise understanding of concepts.Great Resource.
By Alaa•
Aug 29, 2019
giving an overview about the majors IoT providers (Amazon, Samsung,IBM,MS,Google).
By Ayn V D•
Jun 27, 2020
The course was good enough to learn about cloud computing using IoT Platform.
By Balaji A•
Apr 22, 2020
well shown the difference between cloud environment available in the market
By Aditya h•
Aug 13, 2019
Quick overview of Amazon, Samsung, IBM, and Google IoT cloud offerings
By Angel L A M•
Jun 30, 2020
Excelente curso para iniciar en el mundo de las plataformas Cloud IoT
By Boyalla S R•
Jan 20, 2020
Good learning of Programming with Cloud IoT Platforms using Coursera
By K S B•
May 3, 2020
Great course for Beginners in in field of Internet Of Things
By Gaby S•
Oct 25, 2020
Very good course distribution and contents.
By Rani G•
Sep 12, 2019
Good High level information provided.
By Janardhana J C•
Oct 29, 2020
Good to know various Cloud platforms
By Dr. S K S•
Jun 2, 2020
THANK YOU FOR A WONDERFUL COURSE
By NACIB M•
Aug 14, 2020
very good experience ^_^ <3
By Jananee R•
Jul 23, 2020
its really good and useful
By srinivasu r•
Aug 2, 2020
Very Informative Sessions
By Dolagobinda P•
Jul 30, 2020
Very nice for beginners