This Specialization includes various advanced projects. The Big Data project uses IBM SPSS Statistics, the AR (Augmented Reality) smartphone project analyzes limits of AR applications, the Cloud Computing project uses AWS (Amazon Web Service) EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud), and the Smartphone project analyzes mobile communication, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth wireless IoT networks.
Big Data Emerging Technologies
Every time you use Google to search something, every time you use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or any other SNS (Social Network Service), and every time you buy from a recommended list of products on Amazon.com you are using a big data system. In addition, big data technology supports your smartphone, smartwatch, Alexa, Siri, and automobile (if it is a newer model) every day. The top companies in the world are currently using big data technology, and every company is in need of advanced big data technology support. Simply put, big data technology is not an option for your company, it is a necessity for survival and growth. So now is the right time to learn what big data is and how to use it in advantage of your company. This 6 module course first focuses on the world’s industry market share rankings of big data hardware, software, and professional services, and then covers the world’s top big data product line and service types of the major big data companies. Then the lectures focused on how big data analysis is possible based on the world’s most popular three big data technologies Hadoop, Spark, and Storm. The last part focuses on providing experience on one of the most famous and widely used big data statistical analysis systems in the world, the IBM SPSS Statistics. This course was designed to prepare you to be more successful in businesses strategic planning in the upcoming big data era. Welcome to the amazing Big Data world!
Smart Device & Mobile Emerging Technologies
Every day you use your smartphone. Your smartphone wakes you up, it is the first thing you use in the morning, and the last thing you check (e.g., alarm setting) before you sleep. In addition, you use it all day. A typical cellphone user touches their mobile phone 2,617 times a day (Dscout report based on 2017) and people spend over 4 hours a day on their mobile phones (Hackernoon report) on average. Smartphones and smart watches are very useful and will become even more useful due to their smaller sizes, lighter weights, versatile functionalities, advanced mobile communications & wireless networking (e.g., Wi-Fi & Bluetooth) technologies. In this course, the start-of-the-art smartphone and smart watch technology and components in addition to the global market trends and future forecasts are introduced. Since everybody uses smartphones and smart watches, knowing the details about the most globally used electronic device will definitely help you in all aspects of new product and app design & development, as well as business planning. In addition, the core technology and components of the world’s most popular smartphones (i.e., the Samsung Galaxy Note8 and Apple iPhone X) and smart watches (i.e., Samsung Gear S3 and the Apple Watch Series 3) are introduced along with details of the iOS and Android smartphone OSs (Operating Systems) and mobile communications 1G to 5G (for details on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, please take my course “IoT Wireless & Cloud Emerging Technology”). This course ends with projects that teach how to analyze the components of smartphones and check the mobile network. Consequently, this course will prepare you to be more successful in businesses strategic planning in the upcoming smart device era. I cordially welcome you in to the amazing internal dynamics of the smart device world!
IoT (Internet of Things) Wireless & Cloud Computing Emerging Technologies
IoT (Internet of Things) devices are already abundant, but new products that include IoT modules are now a common trend. Also, almost everything is already connected to a Cloud, and much more will be in the future. Naturally, as this trend continues, in the near future almost all devices and appliances will include IoT modules which will use sensor data collection and control/management based on Clouds. Since we will live in an IoT world supported by Clouds, knowledge of the core technologies and platforms of IoT and Clouds will enable you with the tools to become a true leader in the future product and business world. In this course, the start-of-the-art IoT and wireless networks and Cloud technologies are introduced (for details on 1G to 5G mobile communications and smartphone and smart device technology, please take my course “Smart Device & Mobile Emerging Technologies”). This course ends with projects that teach how to analyze Bluetooth and W-Fi wireless networks and setup and use an EC2 (Elastic Compute Cloud) Virtual Computer in AWS (Amazon Web Service), which is the most powerful and popular Cloud technology in the world. Comparing to the human body, IoT is the neural network and the Cloud is the brain. Thus, I cordially welcome you into the brain and neural network of the future intelligence world!
AR (Augmented Reality) & Video Streaming Services Emerging Technologies
Welcome to the course “Augmented Reality & Video Service Emerging Technologies.” The level of AR (Augmented Reality) and advanced video & multimedia technology included in a product is what determines the level of value and luxury. The objective of this course is to teach all important technologies that are used in state-of-the-art AR, Skype, and YouTube video and multimedia products and services. This includes the advanced video and real-time multimedia delivery mechanisms based on H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, MPEG-DASH, CDN, and mobile CDN. If you have knowledge of these core technologies, you can understand the operations that are used in every advanced video and multimedia system in the World. As the future World of business and products are driven to be more and more video and multimedia oriented, having knowledge of these core technologies will enable you to lead your company to become the true World leader in AR and video multimedia technology products, services, and business. Thus, I cordially welcome you into the beautiful and powerful World of advanced AR and video multimedia!
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
