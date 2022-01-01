IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Algorithms, Analysis, Business Analysis, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, Regression, SPSS, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Change Management, Communication, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, Estimation, Evaluation, General Statistics, Market Research, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, R Programming, Research and Design, Statistical Programming, Survey Creation, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Econometrics, Marketing, Probability & Statistics, Data Analysis, General Statistics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Analysis, Algebra, SAS (Software), Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Business Analysis, Communication, Supply Chain Systems, Mathematics, Statistical Analysis, Experiment, Modeling, Regression
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, General Statistics, Analysis, Programming Principles, Statistical Visualization, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Statistical Programming, Probability & Statistics
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Amsterdam
Skills you'll gain: Organizational Development, Experiment, Probability Distribution, Probability & Statistics, Business Psychology, Plot (Graphics), Analysis, Six Sigma, General Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Statistical Visualization, Data Analysis, Minitab, Statistical Programming, Data Visualization, Leadership and Management, Mathematics
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
SPSS is a common software used by data analysts to conduct statistical data analysis. The designation SPSS is short for Statistical Package for the Social Sciences. While no longer just used in social science, SPSS is today a common tool for education, marketing, and healthcare researchers to perform statistical analysis and statistical operations. Among the types of data analyzed using SPSS by researchers include scientific research results, Google analytics, server log files, survey results, and organization customer databases. SPSS software, which has been owned by IBM for over a decade, supports spreadsheets, plain text files, and relational databases like SAS, SATA, and SQL. In fact, almost all kinds of formats of structured data are supported by SPSS software.
It's valuable to learn SPSS as it may give you graphical insights into how to manage data, conduct data mining, select data cases, recode variables, and manage research surveys. Learning SPSS can also help provide quick data analysis with accurate information about variables and cases. The SPSS software also includes charts and graphs, which makes it easy to share and show data findings. These are valuable assets to learn and to use in your professional career. SPSS software can simplify and speed up your data analytics work through its menu-driven UI that gives you data insights with a few clicks.
Typical career opportunities that use SPSS are mainly jobs like data analysts, research analysts, and intelligence analysts. These roles may be in government work, research, healthcare, science, education, and marketing. You may even use SPSS understanding to work as an SPSS software instructor. In many of these roles, your knowledge of SPSS would help you conduct data management, data analysis, and research functions for your organization, to help provide meaningful insight for the enterprise.
When you take online courses on Coursera about SPSS, you may learn the basics of using the SPSS software and the fundamentals of statistical theory and design, as well as how to create variables, how to enter data, and how to modify properties of variables in common statistical tests. Having a basic understanding of data and statistics may help you enrich your learning of SPSS in a faster way. It may also speed up your learning of how SPSS is used in quantitative research models and other statistics formulations.