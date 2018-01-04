About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Likelihood Function
  • Bayesian Statistics
  • P-Value
  • Statistical Inference
Eindhoven University of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction + Frequentist Statistics

Week 2

Likelihoods & Bayesian Statistics

Week 3

Multiple Comparisons, Statistical Power, Pre-Registration

Week 4

Effect Sizes

