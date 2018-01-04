This course aims to help you to draw better statistical inferences from empirical research. First, we will discuss how to correctly interpret p-values, effect sizes, confidence intervals, Bayes Factors, and likelihood ratios, and how these statistics answer different questions you might be interested in. Then, you will learn how to design experiments where the false positive rate is controlled, and how to decide upon the sample size for your study, for example in order to achieve high statistical power. Subsequently, you will learn how to interpret evidence in the scientific literature given widespread publication bias, for example by learning about p-curve analysis. Finally, we will talk about how to do philosophy of science, theory construction, and cumulative science, including how to perform replication studies, why and how to pre-register your experiment, and how to share your results following Open Science principles.
Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) is a young university, founded in 1956 by industry, local government and academia. Today, their spirit of collaboration is still at the heart of the university community. We foster an open culture where everyone feels free to exchange ideas and take initiatives.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction + Frequentist Statistics
Likelihoods & Bayesian Statistics
Multiple Comparisons, Statistical Power, Pre-Registration
Effect Sizes
Solid course which taught me how to interpret p-values in a variety of contexts and taught me to not just to consider but (systematic and practical) ways of how to correct for publication bias.
Great course to dig a bit deeper into some very useful statistical concept. 4 starts as many of the contents are not "open" as the course preaches (see Microsoft Office documents or GPower).
Hi! Thanks a ton for a spectacular course. I pick up new understanding every week here, and I actually look forward to going through the material each week. So great job!
Great course! Highly recommended. One thing to improve - I would like to see more theory behind the different effect sizes (eta-squared/omega squared/etc)
