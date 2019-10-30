About this Course

Intermediate Level

A basic knowledge of statistics and research methods is necessary. My previous MOOC 'Improving Your Statistical Inferences' is recommended.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Ask better questions in empirical research

  • Design more informative studies

  • Evaluate the scientific literature taking bias into account

  • Reflect on current norms, and how you can improve your research practices

Skills you will gain

  • Computational Reproducibility
  • Meta-Analysis
  • Experimental Design
  • Statistical Inferences
  • Philosophy of Science
Instructor

Offered by

Eindhoven University of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Improving Your Statistical Questions

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Falsifying Predictions

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Designing Informative Studies

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Meta-Analysis and Bias Detection

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

