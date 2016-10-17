This course covers commonly used statistical inference methods for numerical and categorical data. You will learn how to set up and perform hypothesis tests, interpret p-values, and report the results of your analysis in a way that is interpretable for clients or the public. Using numerous data examples, you will learn to report estimates of quantities in a way that expresses the uncertainty of the quantity of interest. You will be guided through installing and using R and RStudio (free statistical software), and will use this software for lab exercises and a final project. The course introduces practical tools for performing data analysis and explores the fundamental concepts necessary to interpret and report results for both categorical and numerical data
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
This short module introduces basics about Coursera specializations and courses in general, this specialization: Statistics with R, and this course: Inferential Statistics. Please take several minutes to browse them through. Thanks for joining us in this course!
Welcome to Inferential Statistics! In this course we will discuss Foundations for Inference. Check out the learning objectives, start watching the videos, and finally work on the quiz and the labs of this week. In addition to videos that introduce new concepts, you will also see a few videos that walk you through application examples related to the week's topics. In the first week we will introduce Central Limit Theorem (CLT) and confidence interval.
Welcome to Week Two! This week we will discuss formal hypothesis testing and relate testing procedures back to estimation via confidence intervals. These topics will be introduced within the context of working with a population mean, however we will also give you a brief peek at what's to come in the next two weeks by discussing how the methods we're learning can be extended to other estimators. We will also discuss crucial considerations like decision errors and statistical vs. practical significance. The labs for this week will illustrate concepts of sampling distributions and confidence levels.
Welcome to Week Three of the course! This week we will introduce the t-distribution and comparing means as well as a simulation based method for creating a confidence interval: bootstrapping. If you have questions or discussions, please use this week's forum to ask/discuss with peers.
Very well taught. Student given an opportunity to explore and search for ways to solve problems by themselves. Professor (mentor) and other students always ready to help should you get stuck!
Professor has her unique way to explain the concept through various real life examples. I really enjoy the course the whole time. Can't wait to move on to the next course asap. Thanks!
I learnt a lot about inferential statistics from this course. It help me to understand better why I used one inferential method instead of another, and the assumptions and conditions.
The course is very well explained I had to refer other materials for ANOVA technique to understand it better hence that part can be either improved OR more reference material be provided
