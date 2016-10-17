About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Inference
  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • R Programming
Instructor

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

About the Specialization and the Course

Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Central Limit Theorem and Confidence Interval

Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Inference and Significance

Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Inference for Comparing Means

