About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences Specialization
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Statistical Inference
  • Regression Analysis
  • Analysis Of Variance (ANOVA)
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Offered by

University of Amsterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Before we get started...

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 10 readings
5 hours to complete

Comparing two groups

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Categorical association

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Simple regression

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Multiple regression

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

