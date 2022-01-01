About this Specialization

Identify interesting questions, analyze data sets, and correctly interpret results to make solid, evidence-based decisions. This Specialization covers research methods, design and statistical analysis for social science research questions. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply the skills you learned by developing your own research question, gathering data, and analyzing and reporting on the results using statistical methods.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Quantitative Methods

4.7
stars
2,053 ratings
709 reviews
Course 2

Course 2

Qualitative Research Methods

4.6
stars
1,161 ratings
398 reviews
Course 3

Course 3

Basic Statistics

4.6
stars
4,122 ratings
1,023 reviews
Course 4

Course 4

Inferential Statistics

4.3
stars
553 ratings
153 reviews

University of Amsterdam

