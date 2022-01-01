- Statistics
- Statistical Inference
- R Programming
- Qualitative Research
- Confidence Interval
- Statistical Hypothesis Testing
- Regression Analysis
- Analysis Of Variance (ANOVA)
Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences Specialization
Critically Analyze Research and Results Using R. Learn to recognize sloppy science, perform solid research and do appropriate data analysis.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Quantitative Methods
Discover the principles of solid scientific methods in the behavioral and social sciences. Join us and learn to separate sloppy science from solid research!
Qualitative Research Methods
In this course you will be introduced to the basic ideas behind the qualitative research in social science. You will learn about data collection, description, analysis and interpretation in qualitative research. Qualitative research often involves an iterative process. We will focus on the ingredients required for this process: data collection and analysis.
Basic Statistics
Understanding statistics is essential to understand research in the social and behavioral sciences. In this course you will learn the basics of statistics; not just how to calculate them, but also how to evaluate them. This course will also prepare you for the next course in the specialization - the course Inferential Statistics.
Inferential Statistics
Inferential statistics are concerned with making inferences based on relations found in the sample, to relations in the population. Inferential statistics help us decide, for example, whether the differences between groups that we see in our data are strong enough to provide support for our hypothesis that group differences exist in general, in the entire population.
Offered by
