Profile

Gerben Moerman

Dr.

Bio

Gerben Moerman loves lecturing social-scientific research methods. His expertise is mainly in the area of mixed methods and qualitative research, specifically qualitative research and qualitative analysis, such as approaches like Grounded Theory, Discourse Analysis and Ethnomethodology. He received his MSc in sociology of non-western societies from Leiden University and graduated from the Vrije Universiteit on a PhD-thesis titled "Probing Behaviour in Open Interviews” in 2010. Since 2006 he has been working at the University of Amsterdam. He was awarded ‘Lecturer of the Year 2011’ at the University of Amsterdam. He has been 2015-2017 chair for the European Sociological Association Research Network 20 on Qualitative Methods.

Courses

Qualitative Research Methods

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder