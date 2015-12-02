In this course you will be introduced to the basic ideas behind the qualitative research in social science. You will learn about data collection, description, analysis and interpretation in qualitative research. Qualitative research often involves an iterative process. We will focus on the ingredients required for this process: data collection and analysis.
This course is part of the Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Philosophy of Qualitative Research
Welcome to the first week of the course. We start with an introduction, followed by two lessons on the Philosophy of Qualitative Research.
Observation
In the first module we discussed the philosophy of qualitative research, explaining some basic notions and general philosophical approaches. In this second module we'll discuss observation as an important method within qualitative research. What types of observation are there? How do we observe? And how do we analyse and describe our data?
Good Practices & Criteria
What makes qualitative research 'good' is a rather difficult question. Different criteria are suggested, but within the field of qualitative research there is not much agreement on these criteria. However, there is quite some agreement on what good practices of qualitative research are. In this module we will start in lesson 1 with a discussion of good practices of qualitative research.
Qualitative Interviewing
In this module we'll look at what a qualitative interview entails by trying to define it and by discussing different forms of interviewing behaviour.
Reviews
- 5 stars72.74%
- 4 stars18.99%
- 3 stars4.17%
- 2 stars2.29%
- 1 star1.78%
TOP REVIEWS FROM QUALITATIVE RESEARCH METHODS
Best course on Qualitative Research.Improved knowledge about the concepts and its application in different steps of research.Thanks to Dr.Gerben Moerman for his matchless delivering of concepts.
This was my very first online course. I had good experience with the team, especially our lecturer was really encouraging. You could have asked us to submit the codes we made.
it was a lot of work and there were some errors and issues, esp. trouble with peer review. the professor was dynamic and encouraging. content and most activities were very helpful.
Please provide the complete transcript of a week in pdf format like quantitative research methods? The slides are too dark (black background) and don't look good in print.
About the Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences Specialization
Identify interesting questions, analyze data sets, and correctly interpret results to make solid, evidence-based decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.