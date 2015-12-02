About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences Specialization
University of Amsterdam

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Philosophy of Qualitative Research

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Observation

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 78 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Good Practices & Criteria

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 89 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Qualitative Interviewing

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM QUALITATIVE RESEARCH METHODS

