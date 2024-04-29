American Psychological Association
Observational Methods and Qualitative Data Analysis
Observational Methods and Qualitative Data Analysis

Mike Stadler, PhD

What you'll learn

  • Understand the utility of observation and the researcher's role in the observation space.

  • Identify the unique characteristics of ethnography and case study.

  • Apply basic qualitative data analysis techniques.

There are 8 modules in this course

This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.

What's included

2 videos7 readings

This course explores two research traditions—ethnographic inquiry and case study—with focus on their use of a tool known as participation observation, which can complement or stand apart from interviewing. You’ll compare purpose and focus, data gathering and analysis, unique practices, and ways the researcher is involved in the process. We will also explore analytic techniques that apply not just to ethnography and case study, but also to the research traditions earlier explored.

What's included

1 reading

Observation, a naturalistic qualitative inquiry technique, serves as a complement to the individual or group research interview. In observational research, the researcher witnesses, participates in, and/or experiences the phenomenon under investigation. Again, we will discuss the role of researcher as an instrument of data collection, underscoring pertinent skills, knowledge, and abilities.

What's included

4 readings2 assignments

Ethnography explores culture—the values, beliefs, daily lives, patterns, rituals, symbols, and behaviors shared by a group of people. Note that we are not limiting our exploration of culture to nations or ethnic groups. Culture also exists in workplaces, student organizations, schools, and more. In qualitative research, exploration of culture involves researcher immersion and prolonged observation.

What's included

6 readings2 assignments

A case study involves the examination of a specific, bounded case (or cases), with focus on the case as a unit of analysis, versus the exploration of an overarching phenomenon, lived experience, or culture. Cases can be many things: people, sites, groups, classrooms, organizations, and more.

What's included

1 video4 readings2 assignments

Qualitative research is iterative. Often, researchers cycle through collection and analysis, applying strategies like researcher positioning, the constant comparative method (CCM), and theoretical sampling. The content that follows provides an elementary introduction to common qualitative data analysis (QDA) techniques. By no means are these techniques exhaustive of all QDA methods; thus, readers will gain broad insight and will practice applying common coding, analysis, and integration strategies. Many qualitative researchers pursue advanced studies of QDA, often through an apprenticeship model focused on a specific tradition (e.g., phenomenology), in graduate programs.

What's included

2 videos8 readings2 assignments

Complete the final course assessment.

What's included

1 reading1 assignment

This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.

What's included

8 readings

Instructor

Mike Stadler, PhD
American Psychological Association
3 Courses3,673 learners

Offered by

American Psychological Association

