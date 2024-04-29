This is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in psychology, data analysis, and qualtitative research methods along with high school students and professionals with similar interests.
Observational Methods and Qualitative Data Analysis
This course is part of Qualitative Research Methods in Psychology Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand the utility of observation and the researcher's role in the observation space.
Identify the unique characteristics of ethnography and case study.
Apply basic qualitative data analysis techniques.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
9 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 8 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
What's included
2 videos7 readings
This course explores two research traditions—ethnographic inquiry and case study—with focus on their use of a tool known as participation observation, which can complement or stand apart from interviewing. You’ll compare purpose and focus, data gathering and analysis, unique practices, and ways the researcher is involved in the process. We will also explore analytic techniques that apply not just to ethnography and case study, but also to the research traditions earlier explored.
What's included
1 reading
Observation, a naturalistic qualitative inquiry technique, serves as a complement to the individual or group research interview. In observational research, the researcher witnesses, participates in, and/or experiences the phenomenon under investigation. Again, we will discuss the role of researcher as an instrument of data collection, underscoring pertinent skills, knowledge, and abilities.
What's included
4 readings2 assignments
Ethnography explores culture—the values, beliefs, daily lives, patterns, rituals, symbols, and behaviors shared by a group of people. Note that we are not limiting our exploration of culture to nations or ethnic groups. Culture also exists in workplaces, student organizations, schools, and more. In qualitative research, exploration of culture involves researcher immersion and prolonged observation.
What's included
6 readings2 assignments
A case study involves the examination of a specific, bounded case (or cases), with focus on the case as a unit of analysis, versus the exploration of an overarching phenomenon, lived experience, or culture. Cases can be many things: people, sites, groups, classrooms, organizations, and more.
What's included
1 video4 readings2 assignments
Qualitative research is iterative. Often, researchers cycle through collection and analysis, applying strategies like researcher positioning, the constant comparative method (CCM), and theoretical sampling. The content that follows provides an elementary introduction to common qualitative data analysis (QDA) techniques. By no means are these techniques exhaustive of all QDA methods; thus, readers will gain broad insight and will practice applying common coding, analysis, and integration strategies. Many qualitative researchers pursue advanced studies of QDA, often through an apprenticeship model focused on a specific tradition (e.g., phenomenology), in graduate programs.
What's included
2 videos8 readings2 assignments
Complete the final course assessment.
What's included
1 reading1 assignment
This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.
What's included
8 readings
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Psychology
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Psychology? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.