This is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in psychology, data analysis, and qualtitative research methods along with high school students and professionals with similar interests.
Interviewing Methods
This course is part of Qualitative Research Methods in Psychology Specialization
Taught in English
Understanding the principles and applications of phenomenology, narrative inquiry, and grounded theory.
Techniques for conducting effective interviews in qualitative research.
Analysis of real-world case studies to understand the practical application of these methodologies.
There are 8 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
As a qualitative method, phenomenology evokes the essence, or deep meaning, of individuals’ lived experiences with a phenomenon. Phenomenological researchers value in-depth, iterative interviews and prolonged engagement, often with a small, relatively homogeneous sample of participants. This allows for the elicitation of depth over breadth, which is true to the spirit of phenomenology.
Narrative researchers are interested in the ways that stories help us make meaning of our humanity: past, present, and future. Narrative inquirers explore the stories of one or more participants to unearth thematic elements. In some cases, researchers also study their own stories. Data may come from interviews, letters, autobiographies, diaries, and other artifacts. This module contains a quiz covering all of the material in this course. It will count for 30% of your total course grade, so make sure you’ve reviewed the material well. Good luck!
Grounded theory uses flexible, reflective, and systematic methods to explain human processes, interactions, and actions. Such processes, interactions, and actions have phases or steps. Emergent theoretical explanations, also known as substantive theories, are “grounded” in the voiced experiences of research participants.
In this module, we will discuss the array of interviewing approaches utilized (e.g., unstructured to structured, one-time or multiplistic, face-to-face or virtual). Importantly, we will readdress the role of researcher as the core instrument of data collection, underscoring pertinent skills, knowledge, and abilities. Along the way, we will analyze “best practices” in interviewing by highlighting what to do, as well as what not to do. This module contains a quiz covering all of the material in this course. It will count for 30% of your total course grade, so make sure you’ve reviewed the material well. Good luck!
Complete the final course assessment.
This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.
