American Psychological Association
Qualitative Research Methods in Psychology Specialization
American Psychological Association

Qualitative Research Methods in Psychology Specialization

Qualitative Research Methods & Statistics in Psych

Taught in English

Mike Stadler, PhD

Instructor: Mike Stadler, PhD

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The iterative, naturalistic, and contextual facets of qualitative research, its philosophical underpinnings, and criteria for rigor in the field.

  • The interactions between researchers and participants within the major research orientations and methodologies in qualitative research.

  • Basic qualitative data analysis techniques, including the processes of coding, categorization, and developing interpretive frameworks.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from American Psychological Association
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

What is Qualitative Research?

Course 14 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand and describe the iterative, naturalistic, and contextual facets of qualitative research.

  • Examine and comprehend the philosophical underpinnings and interpretive frameworks informing qualitative research.

  • Learn to evaluate qualitative studies by their associated rigor criteria, differing from those used to evaluate quantitative studies.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Trustworthiness in Qualitative Research
Category: Research Evaluation
Category: Interpretive Framework
Category: Researcvher-Participant Relationship

Interviewing Methods

Course 24 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understanding the principles and applications of phenomenology, narrative inquiry, and grounded theory.

  • Techniques for conducting effective interviews in qualitative research.

  • Analysis of real-world case studies to understand the practical application of these methodologies.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Narrative inquity
Category: Qualitative interviewing techniques
Category: Grounded theory application
Category: Phenomenological analysis

Observational Methods and Qualitative Data Analysis

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the utility of observation and the researcher's role in the observation space.

  • Identify the unique characteristics of ethnography and case study.

  • Apply basic qualitative data analysis techniques.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Participant Observation
Category: Ethnographic Inquiry
Category: Case Study Analysis
Category: Researcher Positionality

Instructor

Mike Stadler, PhD
American Psychological Association
3 Courses3,699 learners

Offered by

American Psychological Association

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Psychology? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions