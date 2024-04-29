Dive into the world of qualitative psychology with three courses that guide you through the ins and outs of the major approaches to qualitative research. Explore the richness and complexity of human experience while exploring the historical roots of qualitative research, its philosophical underpinnings, and how it’s been shaped by various disciplines. Learn about interviewing techniques, the world of ethnographic studies, the nature of case studies, and the analysis of qualitative data, all while focusing on the importance of the researcher’s role and their relationship with the participants.
Applied Learning Project
Over the duration of the course, the user will be presented with formative assessments to assess their knowledge on concepts that have just been covered. At the end of every module there are summative assessments which are tracked and graded to assess your overall understanding. Finally, at the end of the course you are presented with an overall course level assessment.