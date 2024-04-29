This is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in psychology, data analysis, and qualitative research methods along with high school students and professionals with similar interests.
What is Qualitative Research?
Understand and describe the iterative, naturalistic, and contextual facets of qualitative research.
Examine and comprehend the philosophical underpinnings and interpretive frameworks informing qualitative research.
Learn to evaluate qualitative studies by their associated rigor criteria, differing from those used to evaluate quantitative studies.
There are 6 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
In the world of qualitative research, notions like validity and reliability often take on new forms. Researchers must not project one set of traditional meanings onto another, in that you cannot analyze qualitative research by quantitative standards. So what do we mean by qualitative standards of rigor? It is about making certain that the qualitative process and outcomes emulate participants’ lived experiences.
Complete the final course assessment.
This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.
