About this Course

2,439 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Beginner Level

For market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers and market researchers to enhance their knowledge of key methodologies.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Different research methodologies

  • Different sampling approaches

  • Primary and secondary data collection approaches

Skills you will gain

  • Collect primary and secondary data
  • Use qualitative and quantitative research methodologies
  • Adopt different sampling approaches
  • Evaluate different data collection approaches
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Beginner Level

For market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers and market researchers to enhance their knowledge of key methodologies.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week 4

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Market Research Specialization

Market Research

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder