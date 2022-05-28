This course focuses on research methodologies. In this vein, the focus will be placed on qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, sampling approaches, and primary and secondary data collection. The course begins with a discussion on qualitative research approaches, looking at focus groups, personal interviews, ethnography, case studies and action research. We will also discuss quantitative research methods with a focus on experimental research design and survey methodology. There will be an exploration of the sampling design process and different sampling approaches, including probability and non-probability sampling as well as sample size and non-response issues. We will look at the nature and scope of primary and secondary data, and the importance of measurement. We will look at the role of the Internet in market research as well as non-comparative scaling techniques. The course ends with a discussion on different data collection approaches, with a focus on observation, content analysis, narrative research, phenomenology, and the collection of data using ethnography.
For market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers and market researchers to enhance their knowledge of key methodologies.
Different research methodologies
Different sampling approaches
Primary and secondary data collection approaches
- Collect primary and secondary data
- Use qualitative and quantitative research methodologies
- Adopt different sampling approaches
- Evaluate different data collection approaches
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Week 1
This week begins with a discussion on qualitative research approaches, looking at focus groups, personal interviews, ethnography, case study and action research. The week ends with a discussion of quantitative research methods with a focus on experimental research design and survey methodology.
Week 2
The week begins with a discussion on the sampling design process and continues with different sampling approaches, including probability and non-probability sampling. The week ends with a discussion on sample size and non-response issues.
Week 3
The week begins with a discussion of the nature and scope of secondary data and continues with a discussion of primary data and the importance of measurement. The week ends with the role of the Internet in market research and a discussion about non-comparative scaling techniques.
Week 4
The week starts a discussion on different data collection approaches with a focus on observation, case study and content analysis. The week continues with a focus on narrative research, phenomenology and the action research project. The week ends with a discussion of collecting data using ethnography.
The Market Research Specialisation focuses on the essentials of research and the research process. This Specialisation will teach you how to use qualitative and quantitative research methods, how to develop and manage a questionnaire development strategy, how to develop measurements, how to collect data and how to analyze and present them.
