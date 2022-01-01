- Use qualitative and quantitative research methodologies
- Manage the development and use of different research instruments
- Analyse and interpret data
- Develop a research proposal
- Familiarise with the essentials of market research
- Identify and formulate the research needs
- Understand the research process
- Reflect on the development of the research proposal
- Collect primary and secondary data
- Adopt different sampling approaches
- Evaluate different data collection approaches
- Refine research instruments
Market Research Specialization
Gain key skills essentials in market research. Learn to plan, execute and analyse a research project
What you will learn
Essentials of market research
Components of research proposal and research process
Sampling approaches , data analysis and interpretation
Discuss the essentials of market research
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be able to complete various quizzes and peer-reviews to test your knowledge and understanding on the Market Research topic. This Specialisation will teach you how to use qualitative and quantitative research methods, how to develop and manage a questionnaire development strategy, how to develop measurements, how to collect data and how to analyze and present them.
For market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers, product managers and market researchers.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Market Research
This course concentrates on the foundations of market research. You will be introduced to the essentials and nature of market research, the research process and the importance of a research proposal. Focus will be devoted to problem formulation, problem solving, research questions and research objectives. The course will be completed with a discussion of ethics on market research.
Research Methodologies
This course focuses on research methodologies. In this vein, the focus will be placed on qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, sampling approaches, and primary and secondary data collection. The course begins with a discussion on qualitative research approaches, looking at focus groups, personal interviews, ethnography, case studies and action research. We will also discuss quantitative research methods with a focus on experimental research design and survey methodology. There will be an exploration of the sampling design process and different sampling approaches, including probability and non-probability sampling as well as sample size and non-response issues. We will look at the nature and scope of primary and secondary data, and the importance of measurement. We will look at the role of the Internet in market research as well as non-comparative scaling techniques. The course ends with a discussion on different data collection approaches, with a focus on observation, content analysis, narrative research, phenomenology, and the collection of data using ethnography.
Research Instruments and Research Hypotheses
This course concentrates on the design and development of different research instruments. In this vein, the focus will be placed on the development of an instrument design strategy, scales of measurement and the components of the research report. The course begins by looking at the questionnaire development process with a focus on questionnaire design, question type and wording, pretesting and revising. We will consider the identification of scales of measurement and operationalisation, and the design of an online questionnaire. We are going to discuss sources of measurement differences, and the assessment of the reliability of measurements. The issue of the validity of measurements and the various types of validity will also be explored, as well as attitude measurement. We will discuss data preparation and processing, data coding, adjustment, and data analysis using multivariate data approaches. We are also going to explore frequency distribution and measures of location, variability and shape. The course ends with a discussion on hypothesis testing and the use of statistics relevant to cross-tabulations. We will discuss parametric and non-parametric tests in hypothesis testing and group comparison as well as the different sections of the research report.
Analysis and Interpretation of Data
This course focuses on the analysis and interpretation of data. The focus will be placed on data preparation and description and quantitative and qualitative data analysis. The course commences with a discussion of data preparation, scale internal consistency, appropriate data analysis and the Pearson correlation. We will look at statistics that can be used to investigate relationships and discuss statistics for investigating relationships with a focus on multiple regression. The course continues with a focus on logistic regression, exploratory factor analysis and the outcome of factor analysis. We are going to explore how to conduct an experiment and an observational study, as well as content analysis and the use of digital analytics in market research. The course ends with a consideration of digital analytics, with an emphasis on digital brand analysis, audience analysis, digital ecosystem analysis, Return on Investment (ROI), and the role of digital analytics in market research.
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
