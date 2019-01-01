Dr. Evangelia Katsikea specializes in marketing. She holds a PhD from Cardiff University, UK. Her main research interests are in the areas of international marketing strategy, knowledge creation and transfer and services marketing. Her research work has appeared in international journals including the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, Industrial Marketing Management, Journal of Business Research, Journal of World Business and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Moreover, her research has been presented in international conferences including the American Marketing Association Conference, Academy of International Business Conference and Academy of Management Conference.