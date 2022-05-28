In this course, you will focus on reshaping digital consumer search. In particular, you will gain an understanding of digital marketing strategy planning and development.
Marketing professionals looking to enhance their knowledge of digital marketing tools and strategies and influence digital consumer search.
Digital marketing strategy planning and development
The role of digital channels and omnichannel marketing
The role of 7Ps (product, price, place, promotion, segmentation, targeting and positioning) in digital marketing strategy planning
How to differentiate in the digital marketplace
- Digital Marketing Strategy Planning
- Omnichannel Marketing
- Differentiation in Digital Marketplace
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
This week focuses on digital marketing strategy planning and development. We will discuss the scope and importance of a digital marketing strategy, concentrating on elements of digital marketing strategy such as, SWOT analysis and target market strategy planning. We will then focus on concepts such as digital disruption, internal audit for digital marketing activities, and digital revenue metrics. This week ends with a discussion of target market strategy planning and its role in making a better connection between the company or brand with digital audiences.
Week 2
This week focuses on the role of the marketing mix in digital marketing strategy planning and development. We will discuss the role of influencers in digital marketing strategy, the role of branding and launch of digital products, digital channels of distribution, and the importance of pricing in the digital marketplace. This week ends with a discussion of pricing strategies.
Week 3
This week focuses on the role of promotion, processes, people and physical evidence in digital marketing planning and development. We will first examine promotion and advertising in the digital marketplace, before moving on to the role of processes in the digital marketing mix. This week will also focus on the importance of people in generating content and contributing to digital marketing strategy. Finally, this week ends with a discussion on the role of physical evidence in a digital marketing strategy.
Week 4
This week builds on existing knowledge and further emphasises on segmentation, targeting and positioning as elements of digital marketing strategy planning and development. We will use existing knowledge to elaborate on strategic positioning and differentiation in the digital marketplace. The week ends with a discussion on the characteristics of digital marketing strategy for the future.
