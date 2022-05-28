About this Course

1,576 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Digital Consumer Search and Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level

Marketing professionals looking to enhance their knowledge of digital marketing tools and strategies and influence digital consumer search.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Digital marketing strategy planning and development

  • The role of digital channels and omnichannel marketing

  • The role of 7Ps (product, price, place, promotion, segmentation, targeting and positioning) in digital marketing strategy planning

  • How to differentiate in the digital marketplace

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Marketing Strategy Planning
  • Omnichannel Marketing
  • Differentiation in Digital Marketplace
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Digital Consumer Search and Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level

Marketing professionals looking to enhance their knowledge of digital marketing tools and strategies and influence digital consumer search.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Digital Consumer Search and Marketing Specialization

Digital Consumer Search and Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder