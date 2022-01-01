- Search Engine Marketing (SEM)
- Digital Marketing Strategy
- Content Marketing
- Demand Analysis and Conversion
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Digital transformation
- Consumer Experience
- Digital Media Channels
- Digital Marketing Strategy Planning
- Omnichannel Marketing
- Differentiation in Digital Marketplace
- Viral Marketing
Digital Consumer Search and Marketing Specialization
Optimise Marketing Efforts across Digital Channels. Design and implement digital marketing strategies.
Offered By
What you will learn
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing
Mobile Marketing, Pay Per Click (PPC)
How digital transformation changed the marketing landscape and consumer experience
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Analyse how successfully real-life companies have implemented key relevant topics in their digital marketing strategies. Apply your knowledge in a practical context, through reflective tasks, case studies and creating your own digital marketing plan.
For marketing specialists and managers with limited experience in digital marketing tools, strategies and their influence on digital consumer search.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Foundations of Digital Consumer Search and Marketing
This course will develop your understanding of the fundamentals of digital marketing and how it transformed the marketing landscape.
Reshaping Consumer Search
In this course, you will focus on reshaping digital consumer search. In particular, you will gain an understanding of digital marketing strategy planning and development.
Reimagining Consumer Experience
In this course, you will focus on the implementation and practice of a connected digital marketing strategy.
Sensing Consumer Insights
In this course, you will focus on measuring the effectiveness of a digital marketing strategy through marketing analytics.
Offered by
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
