Dr Tana Liscandru is Lecturer in Marketing. She holds a PhD from the University of Manchester. Her research concentrates on transformative consumer research, inclusive brand communication and consumer well-being and trust. She has published her work in international journals including, International Marketing Review, Journal of Business Research and Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, among others. Tana has presented her research at international conferences including the American Marketing Association Conference and the Academy of Marketing Science (World Marketing Congress).