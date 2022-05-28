This course concentrates on the design and development of different research instruments. In this vein, the focus will be placed on the development of an instrument design strategy, scales of measurement and the components of the research report. The course begins by looking at the questionnaire development process with a focus on questionnaire design, question type and wording, pretesting and revising. We will consider the identification of scales of measurement and operationalisation, and the design of an online questionnaire. We are going to discuss sources of measurement differences, and the assessment of the reliability of measurements. The issue of the validity of measurements and the various types of validity will also be explored, as well as attitude measurement. We will discuss data preparation and processing, data coding, adjustment, and data analysis using multivariate data approaches. We are also going to explore frequency distribution and measures of location, variability and shape. The course ends with a discussion on hypothesis testing and the use of statistics relevant to cross-tabulations. We will discuss parametric and non-parametric tests in hypothesis testing and group comparison as well as the different sections of the research report.
This course is part of the Market Research Specialization
For market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers and market researchers to enhance their knowledge of key methodologies.
Develop an instrument design strategy
Design and use research instruments
Reflect on basic data analysis approaches
- Refine research instruments
- Basic data analysis approaches
- Manage the development and use of different research instruments
- Familiarise with the elements of a research report
- Construct and refine measurements
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Week 1
This week focuses on the questionnaire development process with a focus on questionnaire design, question type and wording, pretesting and revising. The week ends with a discussion regarding identification of scales of measurement and operationalisation and design of an online questionnaire.
Week 2
The week commences with a discussion on sources of measurement differences, and the assessment of reliability of measurements. The issue of validity of measurements is discussed and the various types of validity are discussed. The week ends with a discussion of attitude measurement.
Week 3
The week commences with a discussion on data preparation and processing. We are going to discuss data coding, adjustment, and data analysis using multivariate data approaches. The week ends with an exploration of frequency distribution and measures of location, variability and shape.
Week 4
The week commences with a discussion on hypothesis testing and the use of statistics relevant to cross tabulations. We will discuss parametric and non-parametric tests in hypothesis testing and group comparison. The week ends with an exploration of the different sections of the research report.
The Market Research Specialisation focuses on the essentials of research and the research process. This Specialisation will teach you how to use qualitative and quantitative research methods, how to develop and manage a questionnaire development strategy, how to develop measurements, how to collect data and how to analyze and present them.
