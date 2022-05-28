This course concentrates on the foundations of market research. You will be introduced to the essentials and nature of market research, the research process and the importance of a research proposal. Focus will be devoted to problem formulation, problem solving, research questions and research objectives. The course will be completed with a discussion of ethics on market research.
This course is part of the Market Research Specialization
For market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers, product managers and market researchers.
Discuss the essentials of market research
Focus on the research proces
Formulate research questions and research objectives
Develop a research proposal
- Familiarise with the essentials of market research
- Identify and formulate the research needs
- Understand the research process
- Reflect on the development of the research proposal
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Week 1
This week focuses on the fundamentals of research and the motivations of studying market research. We define market research and we discuss the differences between market research and marketing research. Attention is devoted to marketing intelligence vs market research. The various stages of the market research process are discussed and the importance of market research problem identification and formulation is discussed. The week finishes with a discussion regarding the components of the market research proposal.
Week 2
The week commences with an understanding of theory, research hypotheses and propositions and opposing research philosophies. The week continues with ethics in market research. The week ends with an introduction regarding quantitative and qualitative research approaches.
Week 3
This week focuses on the fundamentals of research and commences with a definition of research design and continues with the identification and discussion of the different types of research design. Errors in research design are discussed and the week finishes with fieldwork and a discussion of the different types of data.
Week 4
The week commences with data preparation analysis and how to plan the research project. The week continues with coding and how to prepare a codebook and with data preparation and analysis and scales of measurement. The week ends with report preparation and presentation.
About the Market Research Specialization
The Market Research Specialisation focuses on the essentials of research and the research process. This Specialisation will teach you how to use qualitative and quantitative research methods, how to develop and manage a questionnaire development strategy, how to develop measurements, how to collect data and how to analyze and present them.
