Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Market Research by Queen Mary University of London

About the Course

This course concentrates on the foundations of market research. You will be introduced to the essentials and nature of market research, the research process and the importance of a research proposal. Focus will be devoted to problem formulation, problem solving, research questions and research objectives. The course will be completed with a discussion of ethics on market research. Learners who successfully complete this course will be able to: - Discuss the fundamentals of market research - Reflect on the research process - Formulate research questions and research objectives - Develop a research proposal - Ethics in market research This course is for market research analysts, social media strategists, marketing managers, product managers and market researchers....
