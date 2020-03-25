About this Course

What you will learn

  • Determine possible market research constraints and be able to determine the appropriate questions to ask in the research planning process

  • Assess the credibility and value of secondary research

  • Apply basic sampling theory to a given situation

  • Compose a professionally packaged research plan or proposal

Skills you will gain

  • Market Research
  • Research Methods
  • Product Research
  • Marketing Intelligence
University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started and Introduction to Market Research

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Secondary and Internal Research

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Primary Research Introduction

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Research Plan or Proposal

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Market Research

