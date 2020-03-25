Market Research is a growing and important field that is used in many industries around the world. Given all the data that is collected whether by organizations, industries, social media, governments, etc., it’s important that someone can review and sift through all the noise to provide valuable insights. And that’s where you come in as a market researcher. This course will only scratch the surface and provide you a foundational understanding of this field.
At least 2 years of business experience.
Determine possible market research constraints and be able to determine the appropriate questions to ask in the research planning process
Assess the credibility and value of secondary research
Apply basic sampling theory to a given situation
Compose a professionally packaged research plan or proposal
- Market Research
- Research Methods
- Product Research
- Marketing Intelligence
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Getting Started and Introduction to Market Research
In this module, you will be able to define what market research is and identify the tools that are used. You will be able to discuss the various motivations behind a research inquiry and what goes into a market research request. You will define the services, the roles and the qualities of a market researcher. You will also be able to identify constraints to help you ask the right questions. Finally, you will be able to respond to a market research proposal.
Secondary and Internal Research
In this module, you will be able to recognize the importance of secondary and internal research in the planning process. You will be able to assess the value and credibility of the secondary and internal data you have at your disposal. You will also be able to identify a starting point should a new client approach you. You will recognize the pros and cons of each method of research. And you will be able to budget appropriately and decide what type of market researcher you need or want to be for a given project.
Primary Research Introduction
In this module, you will be able to discuss various primary research methods for collecting data. You will be able to define what primary research is and be able to choose the appropriate method for your proposal. You will be able to consider various sampling and survey methods and even the less used observational method.
Research Plan or Proposal
In this module, you will be able to write a research proposal for a client. You will be able to recognize and take action when a proposal has been requested. You will be able to collect and compose the necessary proposal requirements and be able to professionally package your proposal. You will be able to apply strategies on how to follow-up with a client about your proposal and be able to take action when you are awarded the bid.
"Finding the Story in the Data” is the most important emerging capability for market researchers according to GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends) Report 2016. This specialization, designed for learners with no previous Marketing Research experience teaches a comprehensive marketing research approach that will help learners find and communicate the story in the data.
