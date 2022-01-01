About this Specialization

"Finding the Story in the Data” is the most important emerging capability for market researchers according to GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends) Report 2016. This specialization, designed for learners with no previous Marketing Research experience teaches a comprehensive marketing research approach that will help learners find and communicate the story in the data. Students will learn how to initiate a research project for targeted business needs, conduct research through multiple modes and datasets, analyze research data, manage suppliers performing specialized research, and deliver recommendations from the research. By the end of the specialization, learners will create and scope a research proposal, conduct desk research, design and test a focus group guide, interpret focus group results, design and implement a survey in Qualtrics, analyze quantitative data, develop insights by synthesizing findings across research methods, create data visualizations in Excel, and develop a presentation of findings with recommendations to stakeholders.
Beginner Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Research Proposal: Initiating Research

Qualitative Research

Quantitative Research

Research Report: Delivering Insights

University of California, Davis

