- Internality
- Qualitative Research
- quantitative research
- Market Research
- Proposal Writing
- Research Methods
- Product Research
- Marketing Intelligence
- Sample Collection
- Sample Size Determination
- Sample Preparation
- Focus Group
Market Research Specialization
Research Techniques + Data = Marketing Superhero. Deliver valuable customer insights for your business.
Offered By
What you will learn
Compose a professionally packaged research plan or proposal
Analyze focus group data and create a focus group report following common business practices in qualitative market research
Design an effective questionnaire and launch your survey to the target audience
Analyze survey results, perform basic calculations, synthesize research findings and develop and deliver insights
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create and scope a research proposal, conduct desk research in a proprietary data set, use two common methods for qualitative research, design and implement a survey in Qualtrics, analyze quantitative data, develop insights by synthesizing findings across research methods, create data visualizations in Excel, and develop a visual report to present findings with recommendations to stakeholders.
At least 2 years of business experience and some familiarity with basic statistics
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Research Proposal: Initiating Research
Market Research is a growing and important field that is used in many industries around the world. Given all the data that is collected whether by organizations, industries, social media, governments, etc., it’s important that someone can review and sift through all the noise to provide valuable insights. And that’s where you come in as a market researcher. This course will only scratch the surface and provide you a foundational understanding of this field.
Qualitative Research
In this course, the second in the Market Research Specialization, you will go in-depth with qualitative market research methods, from design to implementation to analysis.
Quantitative Research
In this course, you will obtain some insights about marketing to help determine whether there is an opportunity that actually exists in the marketplace and whether it is valuable and actionable for your organization or client.
Research Report: Delivering Insights
You have completed all the hard work of conducting your internal, secondary, and primary research. You have analyzed all the data and are able to formulate insights and recommendations based on your research proposal. But what is the best way to present your findings and be able to make a decision?
Instructors
Offered by
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
