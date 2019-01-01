For almost thirty years, Jim Fong has been active designing and implementing market research work in a variety of industries. During this time, he has adapted to the changing demands of the profession, as well as with business and industry needs. In the early part of his career, Jim worked for a number of survey research and polling firms primarily using telephone surveys as the primary data collection tool. Over time, the profession and tools changed and he found himself early adopting to Internet research and the use of competitive intelligence, technology and big data analysis tools. During Jim's three decade market research evolution, he found himself working in a number of industry sectors, including healthcare, telecommunications, municipalities, retail products and most recently, the education sector. Jim is currently the Director of Research for the University Professional and Continuing Education Association, a nonprofit organization serving 400+ colleges and universities. He has produced a number of national studies and has published research articles on the evolution of marketing and data-driven environments in higher education. Jim holds a B.S. in Mathematics, M.S. in Statistics and an M.B.A. from the University of Vermont.