Berman, President of ImpactResearch (founded 1989), holds a master’s degree in communication research from Stanford University (1985) and B.S. from UC Davis in Human Development (1983). Years of national public relations and marketing experience in the Los Angeles entertainment industry and at the UC Davis Division of Continuing and Professional Education have provided a backdrop for her goals to pursue in market research. "Most successful business ventures should be backed up by targeted market research before establishing plans for advertising and PR." ImpactResearch is a full-service market research firm specializing in in-person interviews, focus groups and quantitative research/clinical studies from project initiation to completion. Direct acquisition of research contracts, often interfacing with the director of marketing, board members, CEO’s, presidents, top executives, physicians, customers, and patients. Hire and train staff, recruit and conduct interviews/focus groups. Honesty, integrity, and meeting or exceeding research requests are of utmost importance. IR conducts both qualitative and quantitative research studies on a variety of topics including; health care image and satisfaction studies, pharmaceutical product development, clinical trials, new technologies, on-line services, product/brand marketing, and social science oriented research. Projects have been conducted in music, film, television, food, health care, pharmaceutical, medical device educational, and governmental industries. Research Capabilities • Identify and clarify the problem/project with client, • Determine appropriate sample, the optimum sample size, • Determine correct data collection procedures - survey, focus groups or interview; • Develop questionnaire instruments, focus group moderator guides, • Specialized recruiting for in-person interviews and focus groups, • Lead focus groups and conduct individual interviews, • Provide summaries and interpretation in professionally prepared written reports • Design and coordinate clinical trials with physicians, product managers, hospital teams • Competitive intelligence • Provide strategic marketing plans and public relations/advertising suggestions. Berman takes pride in personally leading focus groups and conducting individual interviews. With her approachable style and warm personality, respondents are usually open, honest and self revealing. Berman is exceptionally well versed in, and sensitive to the cultural differences so important in the world today helping Interviewees feel positive about taking part in the interview or focus group.