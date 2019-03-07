In this course, you will obtain some insights about marketing to help determine whether there is an opportunity that actually exists in the marketplace and whether it is valuable and actionable for your organization or client.
Familiarity with basic to statistics and comfortable working with Excel or similar stats software.
Predict common pitfalls in designing and implementing quantitative research and a plan to avoid them
Design an effective questionnaire by applying best practices for writing questions and response options
Launch your survey to the target audience using a quantitative survey platform and get back results
Analyze a given set of data, perform basic calculations, and describe it with descriptive statistics
- Sales And Operations Planning
- Market Research
- Sample Mean And Covariance
- basic statistics
- sampling statistics
University of California, Davis
UC Davis, one of the nation’s top-ranked research universities, is a global leader in agriculture, veterinary medicine, sustainability, environmental and biological sciences, and technology. With four colleges and six professional schools, UC Davis and its students and alumni are known for their academic excellence, meaningful public service and profound international impact.
Getting Started and Preparing to Design a Quantitative Survey for Market Research
In this module, you will be able to identify the business objectives and assess the suitability for quantitative research. You will be able to build on qualitative findings to help inform a survey. You will be able to discuss the various types of surveys and take steps to design and implement a survey. You will also be able to recognize and avoid common survey pitfalls.
Designing and Implementing a Quantitative Survey
In this module, you will be able to delineate the market segment and select your survey method. You will be able to identify the appropriate sample sources and determine appropriate sample size while maximizing your response rate. You will be able to design a questionnaire and appropriate response options. You will be able to perform quality control on survey questions and test and launch your survey.
Analyzing a Survey
In this module, you will be able to review your survey data and look for any errors. You will be able to analyze your survey conducting descriptive and inferential analysis techniques to test your hypotheses. You will be able to conduct association analysis and causal analysis with your data. Please note that this module features a fair amount of advanced statistics related math. Throughout the module, optional activities setup as practice quizzes have been provided to help reinforce what you're learning.
Assess Approaches and Interpret Quantitative Study Results
In this module, you will be able to assess the various approaches for analyzing your data. You will be able to consider multiple variables throughout your analysis and be able to interpret your results. Like the last module, this module features a fair amount of advanced statistics related math. Several optional activities setup as practice quizzes have been provided to help reinforce what you're learning.
It has been possible to learn a basic framework of statistical analysis.
A perfect blend of information and knowledge needed by newcomers to this field
I enjoyed every bit of the course content most especially the analytical aspect of it. I have indeed acquired an invaluable skill. Thanks to our amazing instructors.
Qualitative portion is very helpful. The quantitative part is hit or miss, a lot of it is very hypothetical and not useful when actually implementing the approach in Excel.
About the Market Research Specialization
"Finding the Story in the Data” is the most important emerging capability for market researchers according to GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends) Report 2016. This specialization, designed for learners with no previous Marketing Research experience teaches a comprehensive marketing research approach that will help learners find and communicate the story in the data.
