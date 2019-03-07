About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with basic to statistics and comfortable working with Excel or similar stats software.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Predict common pitfalls in designing and implementing quantitative research and a plan to avoid them

  • Design an effective questionnaire by applying best practices for writing questions and response options

  • Launch your survey to the target audience using a quantitative survey platform and get back results

  • Analyze a given set of data, perform basic calculations, and describe it with descriptive statistics

Skills you will gain

  • Sales And Operations Planning
  • Market Research
  • Sample Mean And Covariance
  • basic statistics
  • sampling statistics
Course 3 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with basic to statistics and comfortable working with Excel or similar stats software.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up88%(1,368 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started and Preparing to Design a Quantitative Survey for Market Research

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Designing and Implementing a Quantitative Survey

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Analyzing a Survey

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 59 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Assess Approaches and Interpret Quantitative Study Results

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

